E-commerce Manager Europe
2024-08-05
About & Other Stories
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
About the role
As the E-commerce Manager you are responsible to execute on the global strategy to drive profitable online channel growth and constantly look for potential to increase the selling et the European market. This entails all aspects of the e-commerce business including customer offer and brand experience, commercial calendar, sales, digital platform, and digital development. You will work closely with other departments within & Other Stories such as retail, controlling, merchandising, and marketing teams to ensure cross channel alignment in customer experience, strategy, and branding, while also having personnel responsibility for 5 individuals.
You continuously improve and innovate the whole Europe e-commerce experience to optimize selling
You steer daily site operations and constantly strive to optimize customer offer in Europe by driving customer-, web-, and sales analysis and taking actions accordingly
Monitor and evaluate digital performance of marketing activities together with local marketing teams. Ensure close collaboration with Media and CRM
Provide insights on customer shopping trends to support growth opportunities
Drive unique digital activities together with other departments
Responsible for Sales and profit projections in Europe with Online Business Controller and in partnership with Head of Merchandising Online Europe
Responsible for optimizing P&L (topline and bottom line) and updating forecast and budget
KPI follow up and actions
Qualifications and requirements
We believe you have a commercial as well as strategic mind-set and understanding of forward planning and creative solutions. As E-commerce Manager, you are analytical and strategical as well as hands on and always find ways forward through engaging and inspiring the team and stakeholders. We would love to meet someone who:
Have a broad business and digital background with experience in digital development and sales optimization
Have a proven work with experience within E-commerce and digital, preferably within fashion with an omnichannel mindset
Have proven results of increasing online sales
Have proven result of increasing customer experience digitally
You have an eye for visual look and feel, with a customer centric way of working
You have a genuine interest in digital growth and technology and stay up to date with the latest developments and digital functionalities within the field
You have strong leadership skills and experience in driving a team
As an outgoing, collaborative individual, you're proactive and self-driven, constantly seeking growth opportunities. Essential to excelling in this role are your communication skills, organizational abilities, and problem-solving acumen. Your curiosity and ability to identify possibilities drive your self-motivation.
What & Other Stories offer
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Application Process
This is a full-time permanent position based at the companys Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. This recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit, should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out.
We evaluate applications continuously, so we recommend submitting yours early to be part of our review process. We are keen to see what you bring to the table!
Inclusion & Diversity
& Other Stories is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
(org.nr 559227-3287), https://www.ecommercerecruit.se Jobbnummer
8822825