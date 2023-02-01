E-Commerce manager
We are now looking for a E-commerce Manager to strengthen the Digital sales and service team at Telenor.
Key responsibilities
• You will play a key role in creating, managing, and executing Telenor's strategy for our Digital Channels (web & App)
• You will lead the work with Content creators, Web analysts, CRO Managers and SEO Managers. You and the team members are reporting to the Manager for Digital Sales and Service, but you will be their informal leader.
• Your goals will be connected with increasing new sales, cross & upsell and driving traffic to our web but also referring traffic to other channels.
• You will together with the Web Analyst be responsible for the post-campaign analysis - drawing on successes and failures, to identify tactics that are working to achieve our targets.
• Collaborate with colleagues and teams across the company (e.g. Business Managers, Product, MarCom, other Sales Channels) towards building high-impact acquisition journeys.
• You'll also drive the agenda and prioritization for our online sales chat.
• Identify new business opportunities, industry-wide trends, handle e-commerce related projects within Telenor and prioritize activities to ensure growth.
Who you are
• You're a data-driven decision maker who put attention to detail and have strong analytics skills to identify opportunities, set the KPIs, and measure performance against goals.
• You have a growth hack mentality and are eager to try new ways of work and hypothesis to reach our targets.
• Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to execute on multiple projects and effectively establish priorities.
• Great written and verbal communication skills; able to communicate clearly and in a compelling manner to audiences of various levels.
Competence requirements
• You are a great relationship builder and collaborator and an impactful and inspiring leader of the Mobile sales content team, as you will need to build and optimize multiple stakeholder relationships across and outside the eCommerce business.
• You have proven track record in creating, managing, and executing digital marketing strategy that impacted company revenue.
• Experience working with Adobe Analytics or Google Analytics
• Experience of CRO and a/b-testing
• Your background could be from a start-up or a similar role at another company.
Start: ASAP
Workload: 100%
End: approximatly 4 months
Location: Stockholm, Solna
