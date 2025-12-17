E-commerce Manager
About Muli Collection
Founded in late 2020 by Isabelle and Cajsa, Muli Collection is a Swedish jewelry brand with proudly 100% female-led roots. The brand's mission is to create jewelry with a distinct identity - pieces that are versatile enough to elevate different styles, moods, and occasions.
The brand aims to inspire confidence and encourage people to embrace what makes them unique. Muli Collection also believes that high-quality jewelry should be accessible to everyone, regardless of budget-without ever compromising on craftsmanship or design.
About the roleAs E-commerce Manager, you will take full responsibility for leading, developing, and optimizing digital sales. The role spans the entire e-commerce lifecycle-from strategic planning and prioritization to hands-on optimization of conversion, technology, SEO, and performance marketing. You ensure a data-driven, scalable, and high-quality customer experience, where digital processes, content, traffic, and conversion work together to create sustainable long-term growth.
Responibilities;Own the e-commerce strategy, roadmap, and key priorities for the digital business
Optimize the online store for conversion, user experience, brand expression, and sales
Oversee platform functionality, drive technical improvements, and define development requirements
Lead and advance SEO efforts across structure, metadata, and content
Work data-driven with CRO and conversion optimization
Manage performance marketing and ensure ROI and scalability
Oversee accuracy of product information, imagery, pricing, and categorization
Optimize checkout, upsell/cross-sell flows, loyalty touchpoints, and shipping options
Leverage AI-driven methods for search optimization, content enhancement, and automation
Support market expansion with localization and channel adaptation
Contribute to the continuous development of marketing automation (e.g., Klaviyo)
Secure smooth operations for both D2C and B2B flows within Shopify
Establish and follow up on KPIs related to conversion, traffic, customer value, and profitability
About you
This role suits someone confident in both strategic direction and hands-on execution of digital sales growth. You are analytical, proactive, and enjoy combining technology, marketing, and commercial thinking. You thrive in an environment where you take initiative, drive your own projects, and propose meaningful improvements. You excel here if you have strong ownership, enjoy influencing decisions, and want to be a key contributor to future digital growth. We're looking for someone that also has:
Proven experience managing and optimizing e-commerce end-to-end
Solid understanding of Shopify, GA4, and preferably Klaviyo
Hands-on experience in performance marketing
Strong competence in SEO and AI-driven optimization
Experience in CRO, A/B-testing, and hypothesis-driven experimentation
Visual sensibility and the ability to balance brand aesthetics with conversion
Confidence working with dashboards, data analysis, and data-driven decisions
A self-starting attitude and the ability to drive initiatives independently
Muli Collection offers
Every team member has the opportunity to shape their own path and influence the direction of the company. The culture encourages innovative thinking and open dialogue. Collaboration and mutual support are core values, reflecting the brand's commitment to leading a digital growth journey together. Joining Muli Collection means becoming part of a close-knit, family-oriented team where your contribution truly matters.
Location & ApplicationThis is a full-time position based at the Gothenburg office. Start date is flexible but preferably as soon as possible.
The recruitment process is managed by E-commerce Recruit. For questions about the role, please contact Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so early submission is recommended. We look forward to hearing what you can bring to the team! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
(org.nr 559227-3287), https://www.ecommercerecruit.se Jobbnummer
9649450