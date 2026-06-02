e-Commerce Lead
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you ready to shape the future of digital commerce in a global environment?
We are looking for a driven and forward-thinking leader who can lead, mentor, develop, and manage our e-Commerce team as well as drive innovation across platforms such as PowerShop, Camos, SAP, and Salesforce. In this role, you will combine hands-on expertise with people leadership. You'll guide and coach a skilled team while staying close to the technology and the business impact it drives.
You are someone who has a few years of leadership experience and is eager to grow further by bringing the confidence to lead and develop others, while still being curious, collaborative, and close to the operational details.
Together with the team, you will ensure seamless deployment, continuous optimization, and the strategic evolution of our digital tools, empowering our global units to deliver smarter, faster, and more customer-centric solutions.
If you are passionate about combining technology, leadership, and business impact on a global scale, we encourage you to apply and join us in redefining how we enable sales through digital excellence.
In this role, you will report to the Head of Global Sales and Operations Infrastructure, Global Product Group Automation and Communication, Grid Automation.
This position is based in Västerås at our Finnslätten office.
How you'll make an impact
Lead, mentor, develop, and manage a team of specialists and engineers, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement
Plan, track, and ensure delivery of key milestones, tasks, and deliverables
Manage, maintain, and deploy CPQ applications such as PowerShop and Camos to global units
Model and configure products in tools such as Camos and similar configurators
Oversee and maintain related business applications, including SAP and Salesforce
Collaborate closely with stakeholders across business users, product management, manufacturing, sales, operations, management, and IT
Drive the strategy for GPG Automation and Communication, ensuring effective global deployment
Act as a technical expert and thought leader, and proactively identify and mitigate project risks while supporting related activities within the tool landscape
Manage and get involved in software/ product testing (UAT and internal), report bugs, etc
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Strong communication and presentation skills
Ability to quickly learn new tools, technologies, and business domains
Flexible and adaptable mindset to navigate evolving challenges
Proven experience leading and managing a team of direct reports (specialists and/or engineers), with a few years of people leadership experience and a track record of fostering innovation and high performance
Experience working in software environments, including leading internal testing and UAT activities, as well as maintaining structured documentation
Familiarity with CPQ tools such as Salesforce, Conga, Apttus, and Camos; experience with product modeling in Camos is a plus
Knowledge of tools and technologies such as Excel, O365, SQL (optional), Power BI and PowerApps (optional), with electrical domain expertise considered an advantage
You are a strong communicator who works effectively with internal and external stakeholders at all levels. You are fluent in written and spoken English
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
This position is based in Västerås at our Finnslätten office and requires you to be on site.
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107- 38 13 45. Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås/Finnslätten Jobbnummer
9941648