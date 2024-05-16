E-Commerce and Marketing Coordinator Volvo Group
Volvo Business Services AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Are you a dynamic professional with a passion for marketing and e-commerce? Do you thrive in roles that require a strong commitment to customer experience, sustainability, and brand enhancement? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
At Volvo Merchandise, we deliver on-brand, sustainable and high-quality merchandise, and lifestyle items for the Volvo Group. We manage the complete process from design and sourcing to sales, distribution, and customer support. We work closely with many parts of the Volvo Group, interacting with customers in more than 180 countries. Our main channel being our web-shops. We operate from our locations in Sweden and US and are in total 23 employees including consultants. We are currently on a transformation journey and have initiated major changes in the areas of digital customer experience, e-commerce, sustainability, and partnerships.
This is how you could make an impact
Volvo Merchandise is seeking a highly motivated and experienced E-Commerce and Marketing Coordinator to join our dynamic company. This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about the digital marketplace, excels in creative marketing, and has a commitment to optimize our online presence.
The successful candidate is a creative individual who thrives in a coordinating role. You are driven, proactive, and organized, with the ability to see the big picture. You have an eye for detail, perform your work meticulously, and enjoy collaborating with others.
Responsibilities:
Design and create graphic marketing materials and manage content including writing, editing, and publishing for our online sales channels and other digital platforms.
Manage day-to-day e-commerce operations, including product enrichment, product launch content creations, price- and campaign activation.
Manage our online sales content and functionality and make sure it's correct, relevant, and optimization for search engines and user experience.
Implement and manage digital marketing strategies across various platforms including social media, email, and paid advertising to increase online traffic, enhance brand awareness, and boost product sales.
Analyze marketing and visitor data to evaluate effectiveness and performance.
Plan, manage, and optimize the editorial calendar for different marketing channels according to our brand strategy and marketing plan.
Join us and be a part of our exciting journey in the e-commerce and marketing industry. We offer a competitive salary, a great work environment, and room for growth. Volvo Merchandise is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to team culture, experience, gender and spirit. The successful candidate will have shown a winning attitude and great persona in combination with a strong track record and references.
Interested candidates are invited to apply with their updated CV and cover letter. Last application date is June 16 2024 but selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Communication is responsible for our dialogue with corporate stakeholders and for developing the Group's communication and brand platforms, strategies and capabilities. It includes functions such as Corporate Communication, Media Relations, Brand Experience, Public Affairs, Corporate Responsibility and Volvo Group Merchandise.
Required Skills:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or equivalent.
Proven experience in e-commerce operations (including basic knowledge in CSS), digital marketing, and web management
Skills in SEO, email marketing, social media platforms, and web analytics tools (e.g., APSIS, Ads Manager, Adobe Analytics).
Strong skills in graphic design, content creation, and editorial coordination. Knowledge in Adobe Suite.
Team player with highly developed skills in collaborative environments
Strong ability to work independently and proactively.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, knowledge of French is a plus. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9878-42513725". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 76 5537983 Jobbnummer
8684161