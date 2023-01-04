E-commerce Analyst to Etraveli Group
This is a unique chance to join the fast-growing and leading tech-travel company, Etraveli Group. We are now recruiting an E-commerce Analyst to their E-commerce team that will work in a combined CRO and web-analyst role in the heart of the organization. Are you a data-driven and commercial e-commerce professional that are looking for that dream opportunity? Then we have the role for you!
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is a global platform for flights, an air technology company with a presence across all continents. They want their customers to experience the world while they take care of the technology that enables traveling. They are the preferred partner of some of the world's most prominent technology companies such as Booking.com & Google Flights. In this context, to deliver the company's overall mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking Holdings recently entered into an agreement to acquire the company. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Exciting times are coming ahead, so join Etraveli's diverse team of 1300+ talented professionals and explore unlimited work opportunities!
About the role
Etraveli Group are seeking an E-commerce analyst who embraces the combination of an entrepreneurial sales mindset and analytics. You are a data-driven professional focused on creating conversion-centric experiences to drive the metrics that matter the most for us as an e-commerce team. You will be a key player in a test focused e-commerce team and responsible for optimizing CR and the user experience on both a global and local market level.
You will be working with the whole A/B-testing process in a cross-functional environment including other e-commerce analysts, product managers, designers, product owners and developers. With a strong sales focus, you will drive insights from analyzing both qualitative and quantitative research, set up and execute actions based on your insights. You will drive both feature development and sales actions.
Alongside continuously driving CR-development you will be project managing key initiatives within the e-commerce field.You will project lead both strategic initiatives as well as project origin from your research and insights.
You should have an understanding and hands-on experience with A/B testing, website analytics and the UX-conversion tactics that help drive both performance and insights.
• Responsible to drive CR-development and e-commerce KPIs on specific markets
• Analyze user data and KPIs throughout the customer journey and drive actionable insights
• End-to-end management of A/B tests and coordination with stakeholders
• End-to-end management of feature development including setting UX- and tech-requirements in close collaboration with PO, tech lead and UX-designer.
• Project management of e-commerce related projects
Your background
We believe that you have a couple of years of hands-on experience with A/B testing, website analytics and the UX-conversion tactics that help drive both performance and insights.
As a person, you are commercially oriented, analytical and have a data-driven way of working. You are a problem solver, a doer and work proactively with the customer in mind. You have a great interest in e-commerce, sales and to find new creative ways to optimize the customer experience and conversion. As you will be working with a lot of stakeholders, you have strong communication and collaboration skills. You enjoy being measured on KPIs and are responsible and self-motivated.
In addition, we believe that you have:
• Experience in A/B-testing and relevant degree
• A need to understand user behavior
• Experience in different analytic tools, GA, QlikView, Looker
• Preferable basic front-end development knowledge and GTM
• Preferable experience in SEO
• Strong communication skills in English and Swedish (both spoken and written)
Etraveli Group offers
You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. Working at Etraveli Group means working at an exciting company with grand plans and great expectations on an international arena. You will have a flexible work schedule and work in a diverse environment with offices in both Sweden and Athens.
• Office in the City - they are located on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
• Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
• Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
In addition to this we serve you breakfast every morning. Welcome to Etraveli Group!
This is a full time semi flex position with beautiful offices in central Stockholm. Start will be according to agreement.
