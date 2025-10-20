E-Bike Driver / Delivery Courier - Stockholm
2025-10-20
Job Description
MoveByBike is looking for motivated cargo bike drivers / bike couriers to join our team in Stockholm. As a bike delivery driver, you will transport goods using our electric cargo bikes. Typical deliveries include parcels, food products, batteries, and other goods to customers in the city.
This is primarly a part-time job with flexible hours - perfect if you are a student or looking for extra work.
Requirements- Minimum age: 18 years - Ability to communicate in Swedish or English - Willing to follow schedules, safety procedures, and traffic laws - No driver's license required - Physically fit and motivated to work outdoors in all weather
Working Hours
• Minimum of 2 shifts per week - Opportunity to work more shifts depending on availability and company needs - Operating hours: 08-22, including evenings and weekends
Salary and Benefits- Fixed hourly wage: 132 SEK/h - Extra pay: +20 SEK/h for evenings and weekends - Performance-based bonus for all drivers - Employment contract - all staff are employees, not gig workers
Equipment ProvidedWe provide everything you need:
• A modern electric cargo bike (e-bike) - Work phone for communication and navigation - Professional work clothes
Application Process1. Apply online - fill out the form and upload your CV
2. If you meet the requirements, you will be invited to an interview
3. Selected candidates perform a driving test with our dispatch team
4. Successful applicants receive a contract and onboarding training
Why work with us?- Be part of a sustainable logistics company making deliveries by bike in Stockholm - Join a friendly, diverse, and growing team - Get paid fairly with bonuses and benefits - Flexible work that fits around studies or other commitments
Apply today and start your career as a Cargo Bike Driver in Stockholm! The MoveByBike Recruitment Team Ersättning
