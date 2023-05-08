E/E Functional Architect
2023-05-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
• Are you a creative person that enjoys collaborating with people from all parts of an organization?
• Do you like to solve problems where the solution is far from obvious and involves coordination with multiple cross-functional teams?
• Do you have the talent for finding structures in a complex context?
• Are you driven by knowledge and want to influence a company in its shift to future technologies?
• Then you should join our Functional Architecture team at Scania!
The Functional Architecture group is responsible for the overall electrical function systems architecture in Scania's vehicles. We meet future needs with clever system design and scalable architecture solutions. We contribute to a robust and manageable electrical system enabling Scania to offer competitive functionalities to its customers. We work in areas like: Sustainable transport, advanced driver support functions (ADAS), electromobility, autonomous vehicles, and more.
"We are a team that appreciates the importance of maintaining a learning and sharing approach both within and toward our colleagues and leaders. We encourage everyone to create own concepts, solutions and take responsibility. We help each other. The outcome is a great atmosphere and team spirit. My motivation is driven by that team" Georg Grueneißl, responsible manager.
We are now looking to extend our team and want to recruit a new function architect with focus on brake and steering systems.
Your Role
As a Functional Architect, you are a technical leader that ensures our innovations fit together creating the best possible total solution for our customers.
• You influence and guide our organization by maintaining the modular product library and modelling our electrical systems and their communication.
• You also keep track of current trends in the industry and participate in early product development projects to align the work between different areas.
• You work closely with the entire group and can leverage the competence of the entire section of Systems Architecture with deep knowledge of Safety, Hardware, and Security in our sister groups.
Your profile
• You have a college or university degree in engineering and experience in systems development.
• You are a highly motivated and unassuming person.
• You have the ability to drive new ideas as well as teams. You know how to take complex problems and explain/describe them so that more people can understand.
• You take responsibility for your tasks at hand and are fluent in both written and spoken English
• You have experience within embedded systems development, especially with brake and steering systems.
If you have experience in areas such as network architecture or ethernet it would be meriting.
If you feel that this is you, please submit your cv. A personal cover letter is not necessary at this point - submit your cv twice. A background check will be conducted in this process.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me on +46767244719 georg.gruneissl@scania.com
or else contact my colleague Patrik Neckman who is dealing with the recruitment process itself +46737269409 patrik.neckman@scania.com
.
I'm looking forward to your application
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
