Dynamics 365 Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a central role in a large ERP transformation where strong execution on the client side is critical to delivery success. The program is being carried out together with an external implementation partner, and you will act as the operational lead who makes sure decisions, resources, dependencies, and readiness activities are in place when needed.
This is a role for you who enjoy working in the middle of a complex stakeholder landscape. You will bring together business and IT, align priorities across functions and markets, and keep progress moving when timing, coordination, and clear ownership matter most. You will have a direct impact on the success of a business-critical transformation and help create the conditions for smooth delivery in a demanding ERP environment.
What makes the role especially interesting is the combination of strategic visibility and hands-on delivery influence in a complex Dynamics 365-focused program.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate activities across IT, commercial functions, pilot markets, and other key stakeholders.
You will ensure that the right resources are available in line with the project plan.
You will drive client-owned actions, deliverables, and dependencies to keep the program on track.
You will secure timely business and technical decisions and help move issues to closure.
You will ensure that environments, integrations, data, testing, and business participation are ready when required.
You will track risks, issues, and blockers, and escalate when they may impact delivery.
You will act as the main operational counterpart to the implementation partner's Project Manager.
You will help maintain momentum across the program by creating alignment, clarity, and follow-through.
RequirementsStrong project management competence.
Experience leading or coordinating large ERP transformation programs.
Strong stakeholder management skills.
Experience working across both business and IT functions.
Ability to manage dependencies, risks, and drive decisions to closure.
Experience working with external implementation partners or vendors.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience from Microsoft Dynamics 365-related programs.
A proactive and persistent way of working, with a strong focus on progress, follow-through, and results.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7964045-2068514". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9976872