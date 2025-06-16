Dynamics 365 Functional Consultant
What We Offer
At Great IT, our people are our greatest asset - that's why we work hard to create the best possible environment for everyone. We offer a secure and inspiring workplace, competitive salaries, exciting projects, attractive benefits, and a healthy work-life balance.
Who We Are
Great IT is growing and our success is undoubtedly thanks to our amazing team members, who has shaped Great IT into what it is today - and what it will become tomorrow. We prioritize our relationship with every employee because we believe that when you enjoy your work, our clients will enjoy working with you and with us.
As an IT service provider, we're agile and quick to adapt to the market. We strive to offer a workplace where every individual can grow and develop within their area of expertise. Our culture is open and transparent, fostering inclusion and togetherness. We listen carefully, act quickly, and welcome ideas and suggestions from all team members.
We genuinely enjoy spending time together - both on and off the clock - and this is reflected in our company events, team trips, and everyday collaboration.
With our strong company culture and values - Courage, Drive, and Dedication - we encourage teamwork and shared success. This creates a vibrant atmosphere, strong team spirit, and a dynamic workplace. Our employees sum it up best: "Gött gäng = Gött häng", meaning a great team makes for a great time!
About the role:
As a specialist, you will design and configure modules within Dynamics 365 Supply Chain - focusing on Sales & Marketing, Customer Returns, Retail, and Commerce. You'll play an active role in backlog refinement, sprint planning, solution design, and implementation - from gathering requirements to final delivery and testing.
Job description:
1. Design and configure Dynamics 365 Supply Chain modules essentially Sales & Marketing, Customer Returns, Retail and commerce process flow knowledge. Additional knowledge and experience in Product information, Inventory, logistics, warehouse, procurement is advantage
2. Define, enrich the backlog user stories, business requirements required and prioritized together with product team and support.
3. Part of sprint planning, product team to support the product team to show and tell the functionalities, features and achieve the solution with standard configuration
4. Writing design documents for any customizations and reports for D365.
5. Ensure the design documents capture boundary conditions and include comprehensive test scenarios.
6. Review design documents, data mapping and integration mapping written by other product team members.
7. Configure D365 for Order Management, Return order management is essential and good to have knowledge in Case management, Item Management, Inventory, Master Planning, Warehousing, Procurement, Vendor Management
8. Provide guidance and support to product team during the design, build and implementation process, including training and troubleshooting.
9. Develop functional specifications and design documents for customizations and integrations
10. Collaborate with technical consultants to ensure functional requirements are translated into technical designs
11. Provide support to product team to achieve the acceptance criteria during testing.
12. Keep up-to-date with the latest industry developments and product updates related to Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
Who you are:
Experience with D365 Supply Chain, including product information, inventory, logistics, procurement, and returns
Skilled in writing and reviewing design and integration documents
Experience with agile methodologies and working in cross-functional product teams
Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Key skills:
Dynamics 365
Power Platform
Support
C#
JavaScript
International experience
Assignment starts june 30th 2025
As a consultant, your personality will be key to your success. We believe you're someone who shows courage and humility in conversations with both colleagues and clients. You are driven and engaged, proactive in your work, and passionate about building relationships.
You, like us, embrace our core values - and are someone who's always ready to lend a helping hand, contribute positively at work, and enjoy spending time with colleagues.
At Great IT, we believe diversity enriches the workplace. With team members from over 25 different countries, our varied backgrounds and cultures all contribute to what makes Great truly great. We hope you'll join us, grow with us, and bring your unique skills and personality to help us continue delivering on our name: Great! Så ansöker du
