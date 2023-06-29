Dynamics 365 CE Specialist
2023-06-29
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are now strengthening our Dynamics 365 Product Team within Digital & IT where we are looking for a Dynamics 365 CE Specialist.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We have recently implemented MS Dynamics 365 Finance & Operation as our ERP system with dual write functionality to Dynamics 365 CE, in which we are using the modules Sales and Marketing automation.
You now have the possibility to become a key person with the opportunity to build new solutions with the latest technologies.
You will work in the Dynamics Product team together with the Product owner, ERP specialist, Super users and all stakeholders to the product.
This is a hybrid position where we see that you can visit our HQ in Halmstad at least 50%.
Responsibilities:
• Act as a specialist for Dynamics 365 CE
• Collect, design, and define new requirements to external partners for new implementations, and/or implement the solutions yourself
• Contribute to the overall Dynamics 365 roadmap for the company
• Plan and handle new releases for the product and define how these affect other systems or modules
ABOUT YOU
We highly value that you are self-propelled and willing to move forward. You can mitigate the problems which might occur in the daily work independently or with your team and take responsibility for the design and solution built.
You will be in close contact with the business stake holder to design the best solutions for the applications in our scope.
Competencies required:
• 5+ years experience from Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE, primarly the Sales and Marketing Automation modules
• Project management skills
• Experience from driving technical roadmaps
• Experience from handling stakeholders with various technical understanding and experience
• Proven track record from doing technical analysis from business processes, and be able to present and document these
• Experience from creating solution description from requirements from stakeholders
• Design, configure and implement solutions yourself
Beneficial but not a must:
• Competence within MS Dynamics 365 Finance & Operation
• Experience from other CRM system
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
Due to upcoming summer vacations, this position will be available for application until Aug 13. We will start conducting interviews by the end of August.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Henrik Stridh, hest@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
.
