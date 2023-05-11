Dynamic and driven Operations Trainee!
2023-05-11
Our Company is seeking a dynamic and driven Operations Trainee to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong passion for business administration, excellent communication and organisational skills, and a desire to learn and grow within our organisation.
ASSIGNMENT AND TASKS
You will support the daily operations of our headquarters located in downtown Stockholm.
This role provides ample opportunities for professional growth and development. You will receive on-the-job training, collaborate cross-functionally, and be mentored to ensure your professional growth and support throughout your journey with us.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Support business operations by assisting with administrative tasks and projects.
• Develop and maintain effective relationships with clients and stakeholders.
• Assist in the preparation of reports and presentations for internal and external use.
• Assist in managing inventory and ordering supplies.
• Maintain accurate records and databases.
• Coordinate and schedule meetings and appointments.
• Communicate effectively with team members and other departments.
• Assist in project management, including planning, scheduling, and tracking progress.
ABOUT US
OneLab is a rapidly expanding SaaS and corporate health tech company in the Nordics, seeking an Operations Trainee professional to join our team. Our company provides early detection of health risks, active follow-up by medical experts, and smart digital tools to over 50,000 employees and 400+ corporate customers in 15 countries.
ABOUT YOU
• You are studying a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related field preferred.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• You share energy and have strong problem-solving skills.
• Ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.
• A positive attitude and willingness to learn and grow within the organisation.
If you want to start your career in business administration and work with a dynamic team, please submit your resume and cover letter.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
Start: immediately
Location: Central Stockholm, Torsgatan 13
Extent: Part-time, approximately 50%
Application: Send in your CV and answer the prompted questions as you click along.
Compensation: Salary per agreement
Working hours: Flexible during regular business hours
Apply now, and let's work together to provide exceptional medical services to employees worldwide. Our team conducts interviews on a rolling basis, so don't wait - take the first step towards an exciting career today!
