Dutch-speaking Customer Support - Open Interest for Q1 2026 (Stockholm)
Teleperformance Nordic AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm
2025-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We at TP Nordic are looking for Dutch-speaking stars to join our team in Stockholm!
You'll be part of a passionate team providing customer support for a well-known tech company in the financial industry.
Do you enjoy helping people, have great communication skills, and love solving problems? Then we'd love to hear from you!
Planned start: Q1 2026 (exact date to be confirmed)
What we offer you Great career growth opportunities within Teleperformance
Fun team activities, competitions, and social events
Wellness allowance, Edenred card, and other employee benefits
Collective agreement with Unionen
Paid training at the start of employment
A friendly and supportive workplace with fantastic colleagues and a positive atmosphere
About the role
This is a full-time position where you will handle incoming calls from customers. You'll listen to their concerns, analyze the situation, and solve issues in a professional and empathetic way.
Previous experience with different types of software and multitasking is an advantage.
In this role, you'll strengthen your skills in problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and goal-oriented work, valuable experience for your future career!
You'll be working from our office in Solna, Stockholm.
Working hoursMonday-Friday: 08:00-20:00 Saturday-Sunday: 08:00-17:00
(You'll work in shifts within these hours.)
We're looking for someone who Has completed upper secondary education (high school)
Has good IT skills and multitasking ability
Speaks and writes Dutch and English fluently
Swedish is a plus but not required
Takes pride in delivering great customer service and enjoys interacting with people by phone
You remain calm in stressful situations, are mature and genuinely interested in helping others. Your empathetic nature helps you understand different perspectives, and you strive to exceed customer expectations. You enjoy a lively work environment and see challenges as opportunities to grow.
Important to knowThe salary for this role ranges between SEK 28,000-30,000 per month, depending on documented experience.
All candidates must pass a mandatory background check, and a completed high school education is required.
Fraud warningOur recruiters will only contact you from email addresses ending with @teleperformance.com. If you receive messages from other domains or private accounts, please contact us at: rekrytering.stockholm@se.teleperformance.com
Ready to take the next step?If you're a Dutch-speaking talent looking for a rewarding career in an international environment - submit your interest today, and we'll reach out when recruitment opens for Q1 2026! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teleperformance Nordic AB
(org.nr 556325-8838), http://www.teleperformance.com Arbetsplats
Teleperformance Nordic Kontakt
Milad Nori milad.nori@teleperformance.com Jobbnummer
9562529