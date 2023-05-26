Dutch speaking support
Foundever Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2023-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foundever Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a positive and happy person who is attracted to being able to offer customers a world-class service? Then you are the right person for our team!
About you
At Foundever, we believe that your personality is more important than your credentials and therefore do not require previous professional experience. But to fit in with us, we believe that you are positive and helpful, have good communication skills and can make quick decisions. You are also efficient, take responsibility for your tasks and adapt easily to new situations.
Requirement
• Dutch native speaker (C1 and above)
• Has good knowledge of English in both speech and writing
• Basic computer skills
• Completed upper secondary education
• Clean criminal record
Meritorious
• Previous experience in customer service or another service profession
About us
As a global leader in customer support and customer experience across products and enterprise solutions, Foundever partners with the world's most beloved brands, from major brands to local startups, to design, build and deliver competitive support in all our customer encounters.
We at Foundever have 170,000 employees distributed over 170 contact centres around the world where we help 750 clients maximize the customer experience and contribute to loyal customers.
Our corporate culture is permeated by our aims: Create your best moments!
What can FOUNDEVER offer you?
• Personal and professional development opportunities
• Paid introductory- and continuous trainings through out
• Fixed monthly salary
About the position
Form of employment: Permanent employment with an initial trial period of 6 months
Degree of employment: Full-time
Place of employment: Gothenburg, Lindholmen
Salary and benefits: Fixed monthly salary in accordance with our collective agreement, possibility of bonus and wellness allowance
Does it sound interesting?
Apply for the position today and let us tell you more about the job and what Foundever can offer you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25
E-post: therese.dickson@foundever.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foundever Sweden AB
(org.nr 556437-7439)
Götaverksgatan 8 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7825312