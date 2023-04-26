Dutch speaking Market Researcher (Work From Home)
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a native-level Dutch speaker looking for a work-from-home opportunity? MultiMind is looking for a market researcher to join our client for short project starting ASAP.
The job:
8 selected contact persons will try to be reached.
Calls when you call usually don 't take more than 1-2 minutes.
However, up to 4 calls per customer maximum during a period of 2-3 days.
It is suggested that you call once in the morning, if there is no answer you continue in the afternoon.
For those who still do not answer, they call once in the morning and once in the afternoon the following day.
If the contact person has not answered all these calls, an SMS is sent in the selected language according to the script.
Requirements:
* Native-level language skills in Dutch
* Comfortable reaching out to people on the phone
* Organized and self-starter
* Access your own computer
* Swedish coordination number or personal identity number (samordningsnummer or personnummer)
More information
The benefits of working as a market research consultant are the ability to gain relevant work experience and earn extra money. Depending on the amount of data collected, the project might be prolonged or cut short.
Interested?
If you are interested in working part-time and gaining work experience, we encourage you to register your CV and apply today. The position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
7703890