Dutch Customer Support Agent - Athens, Greece
2025-04-15
Travel to sunny Athens and work with the world's most famous brands!
How would you feel if your office was just a breath away from beaches with crystal-clear waters? Does year-long sunshine - along with flavorful Greek cuisine - sound like an option you'd like to explore? Jump head-first into the Mediterranean experience and join our ever-growing Customer Care team in one of the most popular destinations in the world - Greece, Athens!
Our client
Our client is a global leader in outsourcing, providing customer acquisition management, customer care, technical support, debt collection, and social media services. They operate in 88 countries, serving 170 markets, and have 420.000 employees worldwide. You will be part of an extremely driven team in awesome Greece!
Our client has been awarded as Best Workplace in Greece and as the Best Multilingual Omnichannel Contact Center in Europe!
They offer complete training by certified instructors and many career development opportunities, so this is a unique chance to advance your career!
Job Description
As a Customer Support Agent, your role is, together with your team, to handle customer issues in a friendly, effective and professional manner via e-mail, chat, and phone.
Be creative, friendly, and solution-oriented with customers and colleagues.
Understand the need to meet expectations, rise above them, and go that extra mile for customers.
Show a flexible approach to working in a changing and fast-growing environment.
Work with some of the world's most respected brands.
Requirements
Being fluent (C2 level) in the Dutch language;
Good knowledge of English (B1-B2 level) required;
Computer skills (basic skills mandatory, advanced skills like coding preferential);
Good analytic skills and logical thinking;
Excellent communication skills: verbal, written, listening skills;
Proactive and quick learner, able to adapt and to continuously evolving needs to help clients grow their business on the advertising platform;
Ability to multitask and work under pressure;
EU citizenship or work permit for Greece.
What you are offered
Complete relocation package that includes: flight ticket to Greece, 2-week hotel accommodation, pick-up at the airport, assistance finding an own apartment + real estate fee covered by the client.
Fixed monthly salary + bonus
A contract focused on a long-term relationship
Free Greek language lessons
Private Health Coverage
Professional growth & development opportunities
Special HR team organizing events, sports tournaments, parties & trips
Free support from the Employee Relations department during the hiring process, with regards to your Social Security number, Health Insurance (IKA), Tax Number, Bank account, etc.
All employees have special benefits and discounts for services and products in Greece
Benefits of Greece
Greece has an enviable history and culture, climate, and cuisine - and yet, the cost of living is among the lowest in Europe, according to Greek authorities and the EURES network. No wonder Greece is a popular destination for tourists and expats alike.
Along with the great food and cheap cost of living, the quality of life in Athens is very high. The city is safe compared to many major cities in Europe and much more peaceful. Aside from the city's historical influence, the city boasts a large commercial area home to many big-name brands.
For many expats looking to move abroad to a vibrant city, Athens is a perfect choice.
