Durability Test Engineer - Combustion Engines
Adecco Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client in the automotive field as a Durability Test Engineer specializing in Combustion Engines. We are seeking a highly skilled professional to contribute to the development and testing of cutting-edge technologies that drive the future of transportation. If you are passionate about ensuring the reliability and performance of combustion engines through rigorous testing, this is an exciting opportunity for you.
About the Role:
As a Durability Test Engineer, you will be responsible for defining and implementing verification criteria for feature, function, and field testing. Your role will involve utilizing simulation, rig tests, and physical vehicles to deliver technical test requirements upstream in the projects. Specifically, you will be engaged in performance and fuel consumption measurements, wind resistance and soiling, climate testing, durability, and noise testing.
Responsibilities:
• Define verification criteria and test requirements for features, functions, and field tests.
• Perform physical and virtual testing, including performance and fuel consumption measurements, wind resistance and soiling, climate testing, durability, and noise testing.
• Manage complete customer relationships for field tests.
• Create and execute test plans, analyze results, and generate engineering reports.
• Continuously update test methods and propose updates to technical requirements.
• Define strategies and develop test methods for new technologies within features, functions, or field tests.
• Deploy and support feature, function, or field tests in new markets and sites.
• Act as a technical expert, responsible for test codes and methods.
• Support and mentor less experienced team members.
About You:
The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in Test Engineering, with a focus on combustion engines. You will have expertise in defining verification needs for features, functions, and field tests, creating comprehensive test plans, and managing the entire testing process. Your ability to analyze results, provide recommendations, and document findings will be crucial to the success of this role.
Requirements:
• Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in Test Engineering, specifically in combustion engines.
• Proficiency in defining verification needs, creating test plans, and executing tests.
• Strong analytical skills with the ability to provide insightful recommendations.
• Excellent documentation and reporting skills.
• Capability to develop test methods for new technologies.
• Ability to work collaboratively within a networked organization.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
We do not accept any applications via email. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44588". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8512445