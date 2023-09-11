Durability simulation/CAE engineer for Energy Storage Systems
2023-09-11
Ready to make electrifying connections and design sustainable transportation solutions for the future? Join the Volvo Group Technology team and be part of our global mission to engineer exciting next-gen technologies. Bring your love of design engineering and advanced skills to a place where you can truly make an impact. We value collaboration and want you to be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Join us in leaving society in good shape for the next generation.
The Team
We are part of Volvo Groups' electromobility division and belong to Energy Storage System (ESS) section. We are the main group for mechanical and thermal simulations within ESS development, covering different aspects of battery development. Within durability we do multiple types of calculations, such as modal analysis, maximum capacity and fatigue evaluations, production, and assembly process simulations, look at battery related special loads, perform coupled thermo-mechanical calculations.
The Role
Our Team, Structural and Thermal Analysis, consist of 10 simulation engineers within durability, crash, and thermal and 2 Attribute Leaders within durability. We collaborate tightly with the whole Volvo organization, sharing best "knowhows" and knowledge.
The main tasks as a Durability Simulation engineer within ESS is to perform structural FE simulations on battery systems and subsystems, focusing on strength and fatigue caused by road-induced vibrations and other battery related loadcases. The results and findings are presented to the design teams and suppliers.
Apart from simulation the role entails collaboration with physical testing so you will analyze test results, validate simulation methods, and correlate simulation models with physical tests and present findings to stakeholders.
To be successful in this role you need to be...
Someone who naturally take the lead and can help guide the team in the right direction as well as coordinating between the team and other departments. Excellent problem-solving skills and a strong analytical mindset is an advantage.
Someone who enjoys communicating, both internally and externally because the role entails sharing findings with both other departments and suppliers. Communication is also our best way to share knowledge, if you are a person who is thriving when having presentations, then this position might be something for you!
Requirements:
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
Deep knowledge and experience in structural FE simulations using tools like Nastran or Abaqus.
Familiarity with fatigue evaluation under dynamic loads using tools like Ncode or equivalent.
Proficiency in pre- and post-processing tools like Ansa and Meta.
Automotive experience
Product development experience
Minimum of 5 years of work experience with durability simulations in an industry setting.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Meritorious:
Battery experience and understanding of battery technology.
Familiarity with scripting tools like Python and Matlab.
Experience of working in projects
At Volvo Group, we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, creating a safe environment where everyone can thrive. Your open mind and can-do attitude will help us steer transportation solutions towards a more sustainable tomorrow.
Welcome to our global, multicultural team at CampX in Gothenburg. It's a place designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational work. If you have any questions or want more information, don't hesitate to reach out to us.
Hiring Manager
Kristina Lundgren kristina.lundgren@volvo.com
