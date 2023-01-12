Ductwork Engineer in Skelleftea
2023-01-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
We are looking for a Ductwork Engineer that can fulfil the following requirements:
Surveying sites ahead of fitting heating, ventilation or air conditioning systems
Planning the placement of pipework, ducts and control panels
Installing HVAC components
Performing quality checks to ensure systems are working efficiently and safely
Carrying out maintenance on HVAC systems
Finding and fixing faults
Testing and Commissioning of HVAC
Raising and managing engineering queries
Expectations:
Working knowledge of construction health & safety procedures is essential. Must hold CSCS / SMSTS card or equivalent.
Liaise with other trade men on site to ensure co-ordination of services align with site requirements (attend daily co-ordination meetings)
Proven experience, fire protection based, with relevant vocational training. Work references required.
Knowledge of national and local codes of practice Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
E-post: leah@omacfire.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omac Fire AB
(org.nr 559298-3885)
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Kontakt
European Compliance and Immigration Officer
Leah Baker leah@omacfire.com +44 (0)7883 878 423, +44 (0)7883 878 423 Jobbnummer
7337911