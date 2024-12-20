DSV Equipment seeks Workshop Manager in Gothenburg!
DSV Road AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DSV Road AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Alvesta
eller i hela Sverige
DSV - Global transport and logistics
DSV is one of the very best performing companies in the transport and logistics industry. 60,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services - as part of the operation or in a variety of supporting roles. If you have drive and talent and enjoy responsibility, we'll give you the support you need to explore your potential and forward your career.
Read more at www.dsv.com
Your daily tasks
* Organize the daily planning and manage all activities in the workshop
* Manage and prioritize the incoming workload and consults with DSV Equipment center or external customers
* Use your sound technical knowledge to coach and develop the mechanic team
* Responsible for time consumption and reporting of hours; you minimize trailer downtime by identifying the most efficient and economical repair method
* Follow-up on workshop KPIs
* Prepare job cards and invoice correctly and book them in before end of the month
* Maintain and extend our customer base
* Schedule the Roadside Assistance Van for on-site maintenance and repair and handle breakdowns within an area of 200 kilometers from the workplace locations
* Management responsibility for the workshop assistant and mechanics in the department
Ensure all workshop and roadside assistance services are properly performed within DSV guidelines
As some of your key challenges is being aware of intercultural differences. It is essential that you have motivation, drive and courage to lead different types of employees. What is more, is
that we value your "can do" attitude, reliability and flexibility.
What will you bring?
At least 5+ years of experience from the Trailer/Truck industry - or equivalent
Previous experience of workshop management
Sound technical knowledge
Have a customer and team centric mindset
Proactivity and self-confident in decision making
Have sound English skills and international mindset
Enjoy working in a busy and dynamic environment Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "88126-43060851". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dsv Road AB
(org.nr 556045-6674), http://www.dsv.com Arbetsplats
DSV Kontakt
Patrik Tjernberg +46 735665535 Jobbnummer
9077448