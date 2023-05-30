DSP Software Developer
Description:
We are looking for a DSP developer to join our customer onsite in Gothenburg.
Requirements:
Required Skills:
Graduate in Software/Electrical/Electronics/Acoustic Engineering
5 years experience of DSP software development
Experience in implementing audio algorithms on HW from ADI Shark DSP platform using Visual Audio, Sigma Studio or AudioWeaver
Experience in embedded C/C++ programming, board bring-up, profiling, optimization, simulation, and various levels of testing (SW only, HW/SW integration, etc.
Optimizing time critical systems
FIR filter development
Audio signal algorithm development including Virtual room sound processing
Knowledge and experience in Audio System engineering, tuning and listening skills both in Theoretical and Practical field.
Able to create prototypes to incorporate in Demo cars.
Fast learner
Good communication skills
Must be fully conversant in English
PC literate including Microsoft Word, Excel etc.
Driving License (Type B)
We also expect you to be:
Able to work with initiative and independently.
Able to communicate with customers professionally and assertively when required.
Eager to learn and develop within the company.
Able to present a professional image at all times.
Willing to take full ownership of issues and be persistent in the resolution.
Will be flexible in the role to remain focused on customer satisfaction.
Able to work well in a team.
Will have a close attention to detail and accurate working.
Self-Motivated for personal development.
Job Responsibilities:
The DSP Software Developer will be part of a team that is developing cutting edge audio algorithms.
The DSP software developer is in this team responsible for the deployment of the algorithms on target hardware and will work with colleagues that are experts in algorithm development, Sound System tuning, amplifier technology and acoustics.
Key accountabilities:
Advanced development together with Customer HQ regarding Audio System development including DSP algorithms.
Deployment and optimization of algorithms on target HW (DSP).
Some international travel within Europe as well as Japan may be required if the project situation requires it.
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
