Drug Product Delivery Operator at AstraZeneca
2024-03-04
About the position
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We now have an exciting opportunity for talented DPD Operators to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
The DPD Operator role will be a operational role within Distribution one of Drug Product Deliveries three operational skill areas, Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in an environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experiences is of interest:
• Distribution experience from a complex supply chain organization
• Drug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability on items/articles in a patient kit including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industry
Responsibilities
The role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment. The work is focused operational within Distribution. As a DPD operator you will perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures. Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and manage deviations. Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities. As required maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.
Distribution responsibilities example
Preparing documentation, receiving and packing of investigational medicinal products to clinical trials. Being the main point of contact when it comes to distribution questions for a number of studies.
Your profile
Essential requirements:
• BSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering or equivalent experience. Preferably 2 years experience within pharmaceutical development
• Understanding the disciplines in Drug Product Delivery, Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical development in order to contribute to an effective Supply Chain organization
• Understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environment
• Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externally
• Good written and verbal English communication and understanding
Soft skills:
As a person, you should have a curious and innovative mindset with problem solving ability, resolving issues with minimal guidance. The perfect candidate should show interest in working operationally to learn and quickly adapt to the new tasks with a willingness to develop within this role
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
