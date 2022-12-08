Drug Delivery Scientist - Formulation
2022-12-08
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
We continually push the boundaries of science to deliver medicines that treat diseases across our main therapy areas. Through our integration with Alexion, this now includes expanding the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases and to discover new life-changing treatments for them.
Pharmaceutical Sciences is a department within AstraZeneca Biopharmaceutical R&D. The Pharmaceutical Sciences' mission is to transform molecules into investigational medicines, meeting the unmet needs of future patients. Advanced Drug Delivery is a department in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides oligonucleotides to RNA based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas and our mission is to transform diverse modalities into investigational medicines.
We are now looking for an associate principal drug delivery scientist with strong expertise in the formulation and intracellular drug delivery sciences to work on delivering new modalities for gene therapy. The position is based at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What You'll do
In this role you will be serving as project technical lead on global gene therapy pipeline projects interfacing with colleagues in other functions to progress these novel medicines through drug discovery and up until candidate nomination. This will including leading the generation of milestone packages and a forward looking risk assessment into early development. You will also be responsible design and characterization of formulations for the delivery of nucleic acids, and guiding others in such activities. Working in close collaboration with peers in the advanced drug delivery team in Sweden, UK and US , you will continually improve existing and build new end to end platform drug delivery systems (such as LNPs), formulation design, characterization and testing capabilities.
You will also be a part of and drive science networks and provide high quality scientific input across the organization, and we expect you to be an active member of the external scientific community enhancing our reputation as scientific leaders in the advanced drug delivery field.
We are seeking an ambitious scientist with a strong foundation in the delivery sciences and a specialization in the formulation and cell biology sciences as well as a great passion for working in project teams and mentoring junior scientist in experimental science.
This is a project leadership position coupled with delivering in the lab when needed, so you should like communicating and have the capacity to share your data.
If you have a background in gene therapy drug delivery and are committed to developing your career in the pharmaceutical sciences - this will be the role for you!
Essential for the role
Master's degree in pharmaceutical sciences, biology, chemistry or a related discipline
Track-record severing as a project representative on pipeline projects in industry
Strong technical knowledge of nucleic-acid based drug delivery technologies
Experience of formulating colloidal products such as lipid nanoparticles, polymeric delivery vehicles, other nanoparticle technologies
Practical skills with cell based and in vivo assays to assess the performance of nanomedicines
Strong record of scientific excellence evidenced by publications, patents and presentations
Thorough understanding of principles, applications and management of Safety Health and Environment (SHE)
Desirable for the role
PhD degree in pharmaceutical sciences, chemistry or a related discipline
Experience working with nanoparticle enabled delivery on nucleotide-based medicines, especially LNPs
Practical experience formulating intracellular delivery systems for nucleotides in an industrial setting
A working knowledge of CRISPR-related biology and a good knowledge of endosomal biology
Experience in analytical instrumentations used in formulation characterization (particle size and zeta potential measurements, pKa determination etc.)
Are you ready to make a difference? Send in your application, and we'll make it happen together.
For more information about the position please contact Annette Bak, at annette.bak@astrazeneca.com
We encourage you to send your application as soon as possible, but no later than December 18, 2022.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
