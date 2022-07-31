Drivline system engineer, Battery electric vehicles
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Drivline system engineer, Battery electric vehicles
Join our team
Do you have experience of electric drive lines and batteries for example in mobile machinery, trains, cars, trucks? Or can you design or control an electric distribution or transmission power systems, optimizing its components? Do you want to develop yourself in electrification of mobile machinery and work with the latest technology? Good! Then you can be the one we are looking for to our team within R&D at the Surface Division. Within our company, we take care of our employees so that everyone has a sustainable life situation between work and private life. Examples are flexibility in working hours, and alternating working from home and office.
Environmentally sustainable products powered by electricity are evolving fast. Do you want to be a vital part of enabling and implementing electric drive technologies in our products to create future success for our customers? Then join our experienced team within R&D at the Surface Division. Energy Efficiency is one of the main benefits of our Smart drill rigs, and electrification opens for environmental footprint reduction. The entire world is thus shifting towards electrification and developing our battery electric vehicles requires new skills and experience. Always striving for the most utilization and optimal control of the chosen solutions are major drivers in our current and future development work to find the optimal with minimal environmental impact. We are now looking for a system-oriented engineer with a holistic and analytical approach that is eager to help us to maintain our market leading position, working with technologies for electrification and battery electric vehicles. The position will be in the Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Power Distribution team at Surface Division R&D department.
Your mission
Introducing an electric driven power source opens for new possibilities and challenges to maintain the market leader position. Analyzing and understanding how different concepts, control strategies and main components influence the drill rigs performance in different use cases are essential tasks. You will work with the complete chain, from the first concept to follow up of the final product and have dialogs with different sub and component suppliers. Close collaboration with other engineers is essential to understand how to develop, design and control the driveline. Verifying the performance on real machines is part of the job. Your job will mainly be on a project basis with a cross functional team and you will be the Research and Development's representative regarding functional development and control strategies of the systems involved. You will work with different product and basic development projects to further develop the performance of the drill rig. The goals and targets are achieved via a continuous dialogue between colleagues and stakeholders combined with a development work where the individual engineer has good possibilities to influence how to plan the work tasks.
Location and travel
You have the possibility to alternate working from your home within Sweden and from the office. The position location is Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position 2022-08-28.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Thomas Johansson, manager Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Power Distribution R&D, thomas.johansson@epiroc.com
or Recruiter Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
To enjoy the job, it is important that you have a genuine interest in technology and a desire to learn more about the products you are working with and the application for them. You should have a documented academic background within relevant area or other highly qualified engineering background. Research experiences are meriting. We believe you have an analytical approach, a system-oriented mindset, and a good understanding how to utilize and optimize the different functions. A good knowledge of system design and the characteristics of them and how to combine, dimension and control them to find the best compromise in terms of performance, energy efficiency etc. Experience from mobile equipment and functional development is meriting. Good knowledge of functional development and a general understanding of control algorithms or dynamics is a great advantage. A good knowledge in English both written and spoken is required for the role. You preferably also have knowledge in Swedish. Our team today consist of a variety of people with different background and ages where everyone contributes with their experience and personalities and develop each other. It is positive if your background adds further dimensions in our team.
