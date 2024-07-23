Driver system testers and test leader
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-07-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
In search of a new challenge?
Join us and be part of our successful team where we constantly discover and solve new problems together - and have fun at the same time!
Are you interested in working in a dynamic fast moving high-tech environment with the opportunity to be part of a team influencing the future? Apply and join our growing testing teams in an ambitious and exciting environment!
We welcome experienced engineers, as well as recently graduated applicants - the available positions (yes, there are several), are adaptable.
Collaboration is key in our team, and you'll work closely with diverse teams to maintain product excellence and drive innovation in the Driver system area.
We aim to develop world-class driver systems for heavy vehicles and with your help, we can be even better!
The role
As a System Tester, you and your colleague's main responsibility will be to test new functionality in simulation, test rigs, and in our prototype vehicles both on test tracks and public roads.
You will also be part of the taking logs and analysis of bugs and helping to find the root cause in close collaboration with the developers.
You will be part of the development teams or test teams and therefore have a tight dialogue with our in-house developers as well as with our partners.
Our development sprints include all activities from requirement handling to in-vehicle testing, through all stages of testing and simulations.
Your background
You have work experience in software testing, preferably in the automotive domain. As a person, you should like complex challenges and troubleshooting, have excellent communication skills, be able to handle a dynamic environment, and be self-organized and proactive.
On top of this, we also value if you have experience:
* from the automotive industry, preferably heavy vehicles
* with software development
* working within vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, SomeIP, etc
* in Testing levels and methodologies
* with Jira, Confluence, Gitlab
* in programming/test automation, preferably Python, C++, and Kotlin.
* with Android Automotive and/or QNX
We offer
We offer an inspiring diverse workplace with great respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future.
We can provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place after the summer vacation, starting from week 33. Please apply no later than 2024-08-20.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8568-42667323". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
8809566