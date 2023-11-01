Driver Handbook Specialist
Introduction
Passionate to build and share information in Volvo Bus service network, thereby keeping buses where they belong, on the road? Do you want to be part of sharing information and solutions to drivers, thereby helping with Uptime? Talk about customer touch point and making the difference!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We at Global Service and Driver Training department(GST) in Service Market Technology(SMT), Global Bus Technology; deliver world-class knowledge and information management solutions to our service markets. We together own 2 products, ie, Retail competence and Driver handbook. We work in close cooperation with market colleagues, other SMT functions, Product development teams and Volvo Trucks. You will join a team of globally based colleagues in Mexico, Sweden, and Poland.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
The Driver handbook is a key product supporting drivers and in certain instances technicians with information on design and function of the bus; its' systems and components. The position reports to Manager, Global service Training.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Drive, produce and publish product information for driver handbooks
1. Drive end to end development of driver information products: driver handbook and quick guide
2. Continue developing Digital driver handbook features/next steps including launches
3. Drive and own the Driver handbook E2E process and strategy
This role is much about networking and collaboration with people. An example of this is participating in all phases of our bus development projects and globally coordinate technical information retrieval to plan deliveries together with our suppliers, like system providers, translation agencies and illustrators. Collaborating and building cross functional relationships with IT system solution teams, Operations and other stakeholders is crucial.
WHO ARE YOU?
You understand the importance of building and conveying complex technical information in a simple way from a user perspective.
To be successful and enjoy this role we think that you like to work in a cross functional environment and build relationships and collaborations
We believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization and our company. If you see yourself taking initiative, building networks, and always learning new things, while thriving in a relaxed social environment, then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position.
REQUIRED SKILLS and EXPERIENCE
Education in Technical Writing, Communication, Engineering, Marketing and/or equivalent experience from automotive industry.
Understanding and developing technical information and illustrations
Project management skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Fluent in written and spoken English
Knowledge of the Volvo Bus product portfolio and required system applications is an advantage
ARE WE THE PERFECT MATCH?
At Volvo Buses, we are working to take advantage of inherent strength in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, etc. This increases group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions. So, if you want to be a part of something bigger and have a passion for knowledge management, welcome to our team and Volvo Buses!
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Chandan Patil, Global Service Training, +46 76 553 7869
Business Area/Truck Division/Group Function: Buses
