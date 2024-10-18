Driver for Courier

Kasur AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg
2024-10-18


We are looking for drivers to drive light trucks for deliveries around Gothenburg.
Working hours:
Monday-Sunday (not fixed, depending on the route).
Criteria for applicants:
Driving license B
Swedish or EU driver's license
Swedish or English
Good location and problem solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Able to work at a high pace
Immediately available
Send your CV to kasurab24@gmail.com and mark the application with GBG.
Employment as soon as possible
Apply only if you are flexible with time and can work at a fast pace.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: Kasurab24@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kasur AB (org.nr 559428-9471)

Jobbnummer
8966002

