Driven finance assistant (25%)

Indivd AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-26


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🌍 About Indivd
Indivd is a computer vision company helping physical retailers understand what actually happens in their stores. We have 80+ customers across 4 continents, a 99.6% retention rate, and reference customers like H&M Group and IKEA. We're growing fast and now need someone to help keep the financial engine running.
📝 The Role
You'll work directly with the founding team and own a real piece of the operation. This is not a shadow role. You'll handle invoicing, payment follow-up, and customer portfolio reconciliations across multiple markets and currencies.
25–30% per week. Fully flexible hours. Remote with possibility of office in Stockholm.
🔧 What You'll Do

Send and track customer invoices across our international portfolio

Follow up on outstanding payments and keep receivables clean

Reconcile customer accounts and flag discrepancies

Work in Fortnox and support basic bookkeeping routines

Coordinate with our external accountant when needed

🎯 What We're Looking For

Interests in startup environments

Studying economics, finance, or accounting, or similar competence

Structured, reliable, and comfortable working independently

Native Swedish speaker with fluent English

Curious about how a Startup, AI-B2B SaaS company actually operates

💜 Why You'll Love It at Indivd

Work directly with the founding team, not a manager three levels up

Real ownership from day one, not busywork

Fully remote with flexible hours, you decide when you work

See the full picture of how an international tech company runs financially

📩 Apply Now

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7825522-2072183".

Arbetsgivare
Indivd AB (org.nr 559169-7072), https://career.indivd.com
Regeringsgatan 61 (visa karta)
111 56  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Indivd

Jobbnummer
9980345

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