Driven finance assistant (25%)
Indivd AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Indivd AB i Stockholm
🌍 About Indivd
Indivd is a computer vision company helping physical retailers understand what actually happens in their stores. We have 80+ customers across 4 continents, a 99.6% retention rate, and reference customers like H&M Group and IKEA. We're growing fast and now need someone to help keep the financial engine running.
📝 The Role
You'll work directly with the founding team and own a real piece of the operation. This is not a shadow role. You'll handle invoicing, payment follow-up, and customer portfolio reconciliations across multiple markets and currencies.
25–30% per week. Fully flexible hours. Remote with possibility of office in Stockholm.
🔧 What You'll Do
Send and track customer invoices across our international portfolio
Follow up on outstanding payments and keep receivables clean
Reconcile customer accounts and flag discrepancies
Work in Fortnox and support basic bookkeeping routines
Coordinate with our external accountant when needed
🎯 What We're Looking For
Interests in startup environments
Studying economics, finance, or accounting, or similar competence
Structured, reliable, and comfortable working independently
Native Swedish speaker with fluent English
Curious about how a Startup, AI-B2B SaaS company actually operates
💜 Why You'll Love It at Indivd
Work directly with the founding team, not a manager three levels up
Real ownership from day one, not busywork
Fully remote with flexible hours, you decide when you work
See the full picture of how an international tech company runs financially
📩 Apply Now Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7825522-2072183". Arbetsgivare Indivd AB
(org.nr 559169-7072), https://career.indivd.com
Regeringsgatan 61 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Indivd Jobbnummer
9980345