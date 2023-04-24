Driven And Ambitious Sap Abap Developer To Applicon, Stockholm
2023-04-24
Our goal is to be a frontrunner within the banking and fintech segment creating valuable products and services that give our customers competitive advantage. Are you our new software engineer?
Applicon is on a journey to transition into a product development company for the financial market. Our goal is to be a frontrunner within the banking and fintech segment creating valuable products and services that give our customers competitive advantage.
To succeed we need to grow and are now looking for an experienced software engineer with interest in banking and finance.
You will be based in our offices in Stockholm where you will report to the Team Leader for the SAP Development team.
Applicon is in the process of moving its IP to Azure DevOps git repositories and with gCTS for deployment with the possibility to set up CI/CD processes. Artificial intelligence is also a topic we are looking into and exploring how we can incorporate AI into our products. With more and more corporations moving to the cloud we are also investigating SAP BTP among other possibilities to build our future solutions on.
Responsibilities
We are searching for someone who will design and develop clean and maintainable code as well as develop Fiori/UI5 applications for FLP using RAP. For cloud native development you will use BTP, CAP and HDI. You will write technical documentation, setup test automation and mentor your younger and more junior colleagues.
Desired skills
MSc or Engineering degree within IT, computer science or related field
5 years of professional software development
Object Oriented development
S/4, ADT, HANA experience
Good communication, documentation, and teamwork skills
You are fluent in written and spoken English. It is considered an advantage if you also are fluent in Swedish.
Meritorious
Banking or financial experience
PI/PO experience
Experience of agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
Experience with version control systems such as Git, gCTS is a plus
Experience with TDD
AI or data analytics, Machine Learning, Deep learning etc. is a plus
Personal characteristics
In this recruitment, your personal attributes will be of great importance! You are a solution-oriented developer with keen interest in technology as well as the business processes. You are genuinely enthusiastic about technology and keep yourself updated with the latest trends and practices. You are a communicative team player with positive attitude. You are driven and committed to deliver quality results. Furthermore, you are genuinely prestigeless.
Do you want to know more?
In this process, Applicon is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click at the apply button. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Recruitment consultant Lynn Sjöberg Westander at 08-120 50 431 or lynn.sjoberg@levelrecruitment.se
.
Please note that applications will not be accepted by email. The selection process is ongoing.
