Drive the Procurement transformation as Strategic Project Manager
2024-03-20
Scania as a part of TRATON is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The world is changing rapidly and so must we. This put high demands on our company and our supply chain, making it more important than ever to handle change.
Our Procurement Strategy & Way Office team has the mission to challenge and support the Procurement organisation and Management Team in a wide range of areas.
We drive short to long term strategic assignments in a Scania and TRATON group context while collaborating both internally and externally.
The key areas we are currently responsible for are:
TRATON Procurement Transformation journey
Development and deployment of our Procurement Strategy
Various cross functional and cross brand strategic assignments
Internal and external benchmark initiatives
With the increase of TRATON Procurement strategic initiatives, we are now looking for experienced Strategic Project Managers to complement the existing team.
Assignment
The tasks spans from supporting the Scania and TRATON Procurement management in formulating, deploying and communicating long term overall strategic plans and initiatives all the way to short term internal and external management consultancy analysis to create immediate impact in the overall success of Scania and TRATON.
In this role you will be heading, coordinating or participating in projects and initiatives supporting our long term- as well as short term vision and mission accomplishment.
A large portion of this work will be driving initiatives connected to the ongoing work of deepening the collaboration in the TRATON group and setting up the pre-requisites for achieving group synergies.
In order to solve the tasks, you will work together with stakeholders from all parts of Scania as well as the TRATON group. Through this assignment you will be at the heart of shaping Scania and the group going forward.
You will work closely with key decision makers across Scania and TRATON.
Your profile
You are one of the people that makes us unique. You truly understand the company and feel strongly for the continued success of Scania and the group.
You are an experienced project manager with deep knowledge about Scania/TRATON or other manufacturing companies and with broad experience from a combination of business and the industrial parts of the company.
You are a doer and a visionary who foresee and act on the tasks necessary to reach our strategic goals.
You have a proven record of bringing challenging conclusions into actionable plans, making things move and develop.
You have the ability to balance results here and now with long term perspective and understands that even though long term strategies and plans are vital and important to create coherence and direction, execution through people is at the end of the day everything.
Why Scania as an employer?
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. You can read more about us, our leadership principles and how we actively work with diversity and inclusion at Life at Scania
Scania is currently shaping a flexible future workplace offering mobility and flexibility as well as providing foundations for well-being and productivity. Read more in the Scania Work Playbook
Is this matching your profile and ambition?
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 7th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process.
For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
For more information
Please contact Linda Grubbström, Head of Procurement Strategy and Way Office, at linda.grubbstrom@scania.com Så ansöker du
