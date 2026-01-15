Drivability & Vehicle Attributes Engineer
2026-01-15
We are looking for a Drivability & Vehicle Attributes Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role requires a minimum of 75% work onsite in Gothenburg.
Role Overview:
We are seeking an experienced engineer to work within the drivability and vehicle attributes domain, focusing on hybrid electric powertrain systems. The role involves ensuring optimal vehicle performance, refinement, and customer satisfaction through calibration, verification, and technical development activities.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform vehicle attribute calibration and verification for hybrid electric powertrains.
Engage with customers to discuss requirements, present findings, and obtain attribute sign-off.
Prepare and maintain detailed technical documentation.
Support function development and contribute to system design activities.
Conduct testing in both vehicle and test cell en
Skill requirements:
Proven experience in drivability and vehicle attribute engineering.
Strong understanding of hybrid electric powertrain systems.
Excellent communication skills for both customer and internal stakeholder interactions.
Ability to work in varied environments and travel when required.
Experience with calibration tools like Inca, MDA and Creta.
Experience with development tools like Matlab/Simulink and Python.
Fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
