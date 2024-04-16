DRI Process Engineer
2024-04-16
DRI Process Engineer
As a DRI Process Engineer you will be responsible for technical evaluation of Process design, evaluating and improving safety aspects associated with process, improvement of DR process and new technology initiatives. As a disciplined employee, the Process Engineer works with other managerial staff to ensure project completion in an efficient manner as well as to ensure trouble free and safe plant process operation with optimum plant productivity and desired product quality.
Responsibilities:
Process Engineer manages work and oversees employee training within the Process & Utility DRI group. Process Engineer to act as process discipline lead providing technical support for various projects and initiatives to Senior Manager Process and higher ups.
This professional will be responsible to provide high level technical assistance to complex problems for DRI plants, evaluate/develop new alternative ironmaking technologies, support the development of new raw material and equipment suppliers, and establish value-in-use models for pellets, iron ores, and refractory.
Ensuring the health & safety of employees.
Perform and document process calculations. Develop new in-house software calculations when needed.
Serve as Lead Process Person for the project. As required, take direction from Management.
Contribute to the evaluation of existing and new process designs, keeping safety in mind.
Participate in Process Hazards Analysis (PHA) reviews.
Manage short- & long-term projects for operational Capital Expenditure (CapEx) & DRI process improvements
Develop Quality Assurance policies/ processes to improve availability, reliability of DRI facility.
Liaise with Senior Management to ensure that the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are met & manage project aspects impacting quality, timing or production output.
Develop budgets or approve expenditures for supplies, materials, or human resources. Analyse any deviation from budget, determine if corrective action needed.
Participate in plant long-term production planning as required, including maintenance & shutdown planning.
Train Shift Operations in Process & Operations topics onsite as required.
Participate in DR plant start-ups and/or troubleshooting activities related to DR plant and process.
Review designs and calculations and ensure compliance with relevant codes and standards.
Collaborate with teammates to ethically resolve technical issues with solutions that meet the best interest of all parties involved.
Qualifications:
10 years or more years in a Senior/Engineer role in DRI plant Process
Bachelor of Science in Engineering
The candidate for this position should possess good understanding of metallurgy, thermodynamics, kinetics, and fluid dynamics.
The candidate must understand & to be able to review process flow diagrams (PFDs), gas, water, solid mass and energy balances.
The candidate must understand & to be able to review Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) and oversee their issues.
The candidate must be good at reviewing Process Engineering deliverables during project execution, including layout of equipment, process drawings, and equipment specifications.
The candidate should have capabilities of monitoring KPIs to ensure cost-efficiency, formulating cost controls, long term Maintenance planning, developing preventive maintenance plan & major projects for annual capital budget, 5-year capital expenditure, CapEx projects design.
Requires demonstrated success in bridging communications with senior management, operations, technical departments.
The candidate must have skills of Personnel Management, Talent Development, Process Governance, Policy Implementation, Day to Day Operations, Budget & Cost Control, Corporate Governance.
The candidate must be able to review logic diagrams of new systems and processes as well as should be able to develop logic diagrams in coordination with E&I department and other disciplines.
The candidate must be able to draft SoPs in accordance with ISO Standards, taking care of human, plant and process safety.
The candidate must have thorough understanding of PTW & LOTOTO system.
The candidate must be thorough in planning, management & implementation of projects, process, equipment & facilities in compliance with ISO & OHSAS standards.
The candidate must also possess interpersonal skills and to be a thorough team player.
