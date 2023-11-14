DP (Device Processor) Developer
2023-11-14
About this opportunity
The Control & Config Unit is one of several units responsible for development of new radio hardware units under Technology Platform Modules, a part of Ericsson's 2G to 5G base stations. The units main focus area is to develop firmware for algorithm control and functions in MCUs (Micro Controllers), internally called Device Processors (DP). The team is a highly skilled team with very good knowledge in both our own parts of the radio as well as the overall Radio Unit (RU) products.
The unit is responsible for SW development on bare-metal MCU system within the Radio ASIC, most of the functionality is time critical and challenging in terms of memory footprint and latency. The unit is involved in several areas like Radio Frequency linearization; Passive Intermodulation Cancellation, where we participate in and drive system studies, early development, product development and advanced problem solving.
What you will do
* Develop and maintain Device processor Firmware (written in C) in our radio products.
* The job ranges from systemization of the different digital radio functions to coding and verification of the Device processor system including hands-on work in the lab and solving field issues.
* Share your knowledge and experience with colleagues.
You will bring
* Master's Degree or similar competence in Electrical engineering, Engineering in physics (highly preferred) or Computer Science.
* Strong interest in SW Design and architecture, SW testing and Programming skills (mainly C/C++).
* Understanding of multithreading and concurrency fundamentals.
* Excellent or good experience from HW near Firmware.
* Key competence is combined knowledge in both HW and Firmware/SW domain.
* SW version handling with Git.
* Proficiency in English and a good level in Swedish is preferable.
* Willingness to collaborate, you are delivery oriented, dedicated and have excellent communication and social skills.
Skills considered as a merit are
* Document and report writing.
* Scrum and Kanban methodology.
* Experience of signal processing, telecommunication and radio technology.
* Good knowledge in Matlab and/or Python.
* Experience in crafting radio signal processing blocks, e.g. digital filters, crest-factor reduction or linearization
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to the Manager RA ALG Performance Eval. Ersättning
