Dominos Pizza i Malmö söker arbetsledare!
Pps Foods AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Malmö Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Malmö
2024-06-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pps Foods AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
The Domino's Pizza Shift leader position will empower and lead a team to deliver exceptional customer experiences. They will need to be an enthusiastic role model and promote a respectful team environment. As a passionate leader, they will focus on the importance of the daily business to ensure high standards of customer service, quality, and food hygiene area chieved. The shift leader will ensure that the store runs profitably while maintaining companies key targets.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Opening or closing the store by running the daily business.
Pizza maker and handling customer orders.
Dough production.
Handling food/dry deliveries and storage them.
Prepping the store to manage the daily business.
Daily cleaning checklist to be completed.
Closing inventory counting.
Managing all aspects of food hygiene, HACCP. Ensuring all staff adhere to the requirements and standards laid down by Dominos and the local authorities for food handlers.
Maintaining companies key KPI targets.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:
Be flexible and be able to work morning shifts/ evening shifts, weekends and including red days.
1-year minimum relevant experience required in Quick Service Restaurant environment.
Fluent in the Swedish or English Language.
Basic understanding of Excel.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills. 1-year minimum experience in leadership position.
Prepared to work under pressure in this rewarding yet physically demanding role.
The position is 30 hours per week, with permanent employment that begins with a 6-month probationary period.
Collective agreement via Visita. Salary 165kr /per hour.
Send your CV and cover letter to: Jobs@dominos.se
Domino's was founded in the United States in 1960 and is today considered the world leader in the pizza delivery market. With over 19 000 restaurants in over 90 markets, we are a big family that keeps on growing. Our commitment is built on a foundation of teamwork, friendship - and of course - a great passion for pizza.
Since we established our first store in Sweden in 2016, we have worked continuously to spread our love for great pizza across the country. Join us in the quest of providing more Swedes with the great taste of fresh, handmade American pizza! Ersättning
Fast + rörlig Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PPS Foods AB
(org.nr 559058-0329) Arbetsplats
PPS Food AB, Domino's Pizza Kontakt
Area Manager
Aspasia Andersson Jobs@dominos.se Jobbnummer
8734259