Dominos Pizza i Lund söker kök personal
2024-04-26
, Lund
Dominos Pizza in Lund is searching for kitchen staff.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Opening or closing the store by running the daily business.
Pizza maker and handling customer orders.
Dough production.
Handling food/dry deliveries and storage them.
Prepping the store to manage the daily business.
Daily cleaning checklist to be completed.
Managing all aspects of food hygiene, HACCP. Ensuring all staff adhere to the requirements and standards laid down by Dominos and the local authorities for food handlers.
Maintaining companies key KPI targets.
Driving deliveries by moped/bike
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:
Driver license B
Be flexible and be able to work morning shifts/ evening shifts, weekends and including red days.
1-year minimum relevant experience required in Quick Service Restaurant environment is a plus.
Fluent in the Swedish or English Language.
Prepared to work under pressure in this rewarding yet physically demanding role.
The position is part-time 20 hours per week, with permanent employment that begins with a 6-month probationary period.
Collective agreement via Visita.
Subject: Dominos Pizza Lund
Domino's was founded in the United States in 1960 and is today considered the world leader in the pizza delivery market. With over 19 000 restaurants in over 90 markets, we are a big family that keeps on growing. Our commitment is built on a foundation of teamwork, friendship - and of course - a great passion for pizza.
Since we established our first store in Sweden in 2016, we have worked continuously to spread our love for great pizza across the country. Join us in the quest of providing more Swedes with the great taste of fresh, handmade American pizza! Ersättning
Fast + rörlig Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PPS Foods AB
(org.nr 559058-0329) Arbetsplats
PPS Food AB, Domino's Pizza Kontakt
Head of Operations
Athena Andersson Jobs@dominos.se Jobbnummer
