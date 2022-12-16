Domain Architect
2022-12-16
LeoVegas' passion is "King of Casino". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming.
A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden & Newcastle, while operations are based in Malta.
LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting. We operate global and scalable brands including LeoVegas & Royal Panda, as well as several UK facing brands such as Pink Casino & Bet UK.
The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.leovegasgroup.com
The role:
We are seeking a Domain Architect for our Platform Sports domain to start as soon as possible.
You will work with your team & the Product Development Domain to focus on developing and maintaining innovative and high performing features with cloud technologies and high throughput transactional systems that will give our players the greatest gaming experience, helping us reach our bigger organization passion of becoming "King of Casino" and keep us at the forefront of mobile gaming. The Platform, called "Rhino", supports multiple verticals, brands, licenses, and jurisdictions.
We strongly believe that you are a person who has a good understanding of architectural principles in scalable, highly concurrent, and fault-tolerant enterprise systems.
We see that you have experience in leading other people, the ability to see the big picture, and are good at communicating complex technical challenges for non-technical stakeholders.
A domain architect is a combined senior developer and architect role that with a hands-on approach governs the technical and functional development within a specific subsystem. We do expect you to write some code, although that is not your primary responsibility, but rather to guide the domain to ensure that our Platform and Product meet the requirements and are future-proof.
Some technologies from our tech-stack:
Java/Kotlin
Spring Boot
MySQL
Hazelcast
RabbitMQ/Kafka
Akka
Consul
ElasticSearch
Google Cloud Platform
What you will do:
Technical architecture governance
Ensuring that the subsystem maintains an overall technical architecture that is robust, scalable and efficient
Ensuring that the subsystem uses appropriate technologies and adheres to platform contracts
Solution architecture governance
Ensuring that the functional design of the subsystem is efficient and fit for purpose
Ensuring that the subsystem has well defined boundaries and provides a well defined service to other subsystems
Technical interface
Represent the subsystem in technical discussions and solution designs with architect peers
Represent the subsystem in technical discussions and solution designs with product stakeholders
Roadmap input
Input to PM to plan and prioritize required technical and functional improvements
Mentorship
Educating developers in best practices and architecture principles
Reviewing developers work and provide relevant feedback
Who are we looking for?:
Minimum 5 years of experience in Software Development
Good understanding of Backend-architecture considerations
Experience in writing communicative solution descriptions
Enjoy solving problems together with the rest of the team
Enable to guide and discuss technical issues with fellow colleagues
Experience from the iGaming-industry is a nice-to-have
Our culture:
• *As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation.
We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this.
By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Working Hours:
LeoVegas has a hybrid working environment with 4 days working from home per week and 1 day working from the office as we want to give our employees flexibility to structure their work week while at the same time being able to provide information, team practices and social activities.
Compensation & Benefits:
Competitive basic salary
Life - Occupational injuries & sickness insurance
Possibility to enroll in an attractive private health care insurance for both you and your partner
3,000 SEK wellness contribution p/a
30 annual vacation days
1 month workcation from anywhere
1,500 SEK tech allowance
Occupational Pension - Details on request
Benify - A benefits portal with lots of attractive discounts
A parental leave supplement of up to 90% of the salary during parental leave when you have worked for us for 1 year+ and you have taken full compensation from Försäkringskassan.
Plenty of great company events!
Mobile Phone & Laptop of your choice
If you are not based in the job location, we will also provide you with a relocation package including flights and 2 months accommodation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-17
