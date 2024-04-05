Doktorand i Psykologi, ögonrörelser och minne
2024-04-05
Research project
The Department of Psychology invites applications for a doctoral student within the research project "How the brain constructs the present and reconstructs the past via sequences of eye movements" (Principal Investigator: Dr.
Roger Johansson).
Episodic memory allows us to mentally revisit past events with vivid detail. A critical factor in forming such memories is the limited "bandwidth" of our perception, as we can only fully process visual information from a small area of our visual field at any given moment. To compensate, we continuously shift our visual focus through eye movements, helping us sample and construct experiences and memories by syncing these movements with specific brain frequencies. However, traditional memory research has often overlooked the dynamic nature of eye movements, focusing instead on static observations. This has led to a gap in understanding how memories are dynamically formed and recalled.
This research project aims to elucidate how the brain constructs and reconstructs coherent mental representations of experienced events based on visual sampling behaviour over time. The project utilises recent advancements in the co-registration of eye-tracking and electroencephalography (EEG), combined with advanced machine-learning methods, such as multivariate patterns analysis (MVPA). This approach will explore how neural representations evolve with eye movements, offering insights into the processes that integrate interrelated elements into coherent memory representations.
PhD Project
The doctoral project, forming part of the research project described above, will have its final design determined in collaboration with the project leaders. Nevertheless, the doctoral student will have great opportunities to influence the final design of the studies. In the final part of the doctoral studies, the doctoral student is expected to independently develop their research ideas. Applicants are required to submit a research plan that includes potential ideas and prospective studies related to current research on episodic memory and gaze behaviour.
The PhD student is expected to take an active role in all stages of the research project. The PhD student will be responsible for preparing stimulus materials, designing and programming experiments, collecting and analysing behavioural, eye-tracking and EEG data, and reporting and presenting the findings at scientific meetings and in scientific journals.
The doctoral project will be conducted within the Lund Memory Lab, in collaboration with other members of the research team. The team specializes in high temporal resolution techniques, combining behavioural testing with concurrent EEG and eye tracking measures, further enhanced by state-of-the-art machine learning techniques. The Lund Memory Lab, led by Prof. Mikael Johansson, produces research with international impact at the forefront of current episodic memory research. Supervision of the PhD project will be jointly undertaken by Dr. Roger Johansson and Prof. Mikael Johansson.
Examples of key work related to the project from the Lund Memory Lab:
Johansson, R., Nyström, M., Dewhurst, R., & Johansson, M. (2022). Eye-movement replay supports episodic remembering. Proceedings of the Royal Society B, 289(1977), 20220964. https://doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2022.0964
Nikolaev, A. R., Bramão, I., Johansson, R., & Johansson, M. (2023). Episodic memory formation in unrestricted viewing. NeuroImage, 266, 119821. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2022.119821
Bramão, I., Jiang, J., Wagner, A. D., & Johansson, M. (2022). Encoding contexts are incidentally reinstated during competitive retrieval and track the temporal dynamics of memory interference. Cerebral Cortex, 32(22), 5020-5035. https://doi.org/10.1093/cercor/bhab529
To see the complete job advertisement with information about work duties, eligibility, qualifications, and application, please go to https://lu.varbi.com/en/what:job/jobID:716245/
