Documentation Engineer to a multinational company!
2024-08-15
This company understand transport networks and what moves people. From High-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The purpose of the job is to gather technical information and deliver technical documentation for maintenance and operation manuals. Responsibilities are to collect information, review and ensure correct content prior to delivery, and drive progress forward within the assigned technical area.
The role as Documentation Engineer include many things, for example:
• Meetings
Attend customer meetings to ensure that requirements are met. Attend internal meetings for feedback and reporting.
• Gather information
Contact system engineering for clarification or missing information and follow up the progress.
Participate in workshops.
Attend site visits to research the systems physically.
• Process and update documents
Write technical text in XML for technical descriptions, maintenance instructions, fault finding instructions etc.
Review update and translate technical documentation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both speaking and written
• Proven planning skills
• Experienced in modularized information and Content Management System
• An educational background in Information design Bachelor of Science (BSc), or Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or relevant Master of Science (MSc)
• Railway industry and preferably After Market Business
Personal qualities we value:
• Goal oriented
• Trustful
• Stable
• Responsible
