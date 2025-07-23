Document worker
2025-07-23
Daily inspection of the construction site (walking around for approx. 4-6 hours/day)
Documenting material status: taking photos, notes, checking markings
Uploading data to systems (e.g., cloud storage, reporting app)
Writing a short daily report (approx. 3-4 hours of computer work)
Collaborating with the site manager and logistics team
Requirements:
Experience working on a construction site (e.g., as a, logistician, coordinator)
Good IT skills (smartphone use, Excel, photo documentation, basic reporting systems)
Fluent English (spoken and written - international team communication)
Physically fit (able to walk the site for several hours daily)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08
