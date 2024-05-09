Document Controller
2024-05-09
** CV's to be sent in English **
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a talented and experienced Document Controller to join our team.
Reports to:
Responsibilities:
• Ensure that all documentation complies with our standard Integrated Management System documentation
• Ensure that project documentation is notified/received by the relevant people involved in the project
• Manage the project documentation to ensure that all parties have access to the required documents as required, including drawings, schedules, specifications, contract letters, submittals, RFIs and reports
• Populate document register, request for information register, action log, issue log and other project control tools as appropriate.
• Analyse, interpret and summarise the status of various registers and logs.
• Generate and issue periodic status/overdue reports related to project documents, project actions, issues and other project related information.
• Ensure appropriate issuance and storage of documents in accordance with the project document control procedure.
• Interface with external document suppliers, i.e. external Consultants and Contractors and ensure their compliance with project document control procedure as set by the Client.
• Support the implementation of project Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Health and Safety process, procedures and activities by participating in internal and externals audits.
Skills, qualification & experience:
• Minimum of two years' experience in a similar site-based role
• High level of verbal and written English is essential
• Excellent organisation and interpersonal skills
• High level of IT skills, particularly in Microsoft Office Suite
• Experience of knowledge sharing applications is advantageous
Winthrop Technologies Ltd are an equal opportunities employer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: lcolleran@winthrop.ie Omfattning
