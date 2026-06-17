Doctoral students within Nanoscience and Light
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag i Göteborg
At Chalmers, research in the field of nanoscience and light is carried out in a broad range of activities.
About us
Chalmers' researchers in Nanoscience and Light deal with basic research on the unique chemical and physical phenomena that prevail at very small dimensions, and promote the development of technologies that utilise these phenomena. The announced PhD positions can be placed at any of Chalmers' departments working in the field of Nanoscience and Light.
About the research project
We are looking for (up to five) highly motivated and skilled graduates interested in a combination of nanoscience, nanotechnology, and light. The selected candidates will be offered a PhD position in one of the laboratories specializing in "Nano + Light" at Chalmers.
These positions are special in the sense that this is not an individual PhD call, but rather a broader selection process aiming at attracting students especially interested in the combination of nanotechnology and light. This, among other things, includes research disciplines like nanophotonics, metasurfaces, quantum and nonlinear optics, super-resolution fluorescence imaging, photoswitches, optomechanics, plasmonics, exciton transport, integrated photonics, etc.
A PhD exam in Nano+Light is the perfect start for your career, whether you aim at academic research at the highest level, advancing technology and business ideas in major companies, or spinning off your own idea into a start-up company.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in natural sciences or engineering.
You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Personal competences in accordance with the requirements profile, including specification (e.g., social skills, meaning that you enjoy collaborating with others)
• For students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in one of the many subfields of Nanoscience and Light will strengthen your application, but it is not mandatory.
Contract terms and application procedure
To read more, please go to https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14908&rmlang=UK
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details for references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than September 1st, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Janine Splettstösser
Microtechnology and Nanoscience
Email: mailto:nano@chalmers.se
Professor Timur Shegai
Physics and Astronomy
Email: mailto:nano@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping, and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9967877