Doctoral Student Textile Technology:Smart Sustainable Textile Electronics
2024-06-20
The Swedish School of Textiles is a hub for development within the textile and fashion sector through its educational programmes at the Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral levels in artistic fashion and textile design and technology, business, and management, as well as through its research activities and close collaboration with business and industry. The Swedish School of Textiles conducts extensive research regarding textile materials engineering, polymeric textile fibres, textile reinforcement for composites, smart textiles, textile management, and textile design.
Job description
The doctoral student's research will be carried out in a project linked to the research group Textile Material Technology. The focus of the doctoral studies is the use of digital printing techniques for the climate-smart manufacturing of textile-based electronics. This technology is a resource-efficient process that enables flexible production. There are no departmental duties planned for the doctoral student.
Qualifications
Requirements:
• Degree of Master of Science in Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Materials Science, Textiles or similar.
• Good oral and written proficiency in English.
• Good interpersonal and initiative skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a structured manner.
• Ability to prioritise among tasks.
Merits:
• Documented experience of working in research labs.
• Knowledge of nanofabrication or microfabrication.
• Knowledge of physics, materials science, physical chemistry, e.g. interface science and rheology.
Employment takes place under the condition that the applicant fulfils the requirements and is accepted as a doctoral student. Admission will be with the Textiles and Fashion research school with a specialisation in textile technology.
About the employment
Type of employment: Doctoral studentship employment is conducted in accordance with the regulations outlined in Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: 1 September or as agreed upon
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Registration number: PA2024/57
Contact
For further information on the research area, please contact Professor Vincent Nierstrasz via vincent.nierstrasz@hb.se
. Information about the research school can be provided by Director of Studies Maria Persson via maria.persson@hb.se
. For further information about the position, please contact Head of Department Niina Hernández (niina.hernandez@hb.se
). The trade union representative is Matilda Johansson, Saco-S. Trade union representatives can be reached via the university switchboard, +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
Application
You can apply for the position via our website by clicking on "Apply." For more information on how to apply, please visit the Information for applicants webpage.
Write clearly in your application which position you are applying for and include the applicable reference number. A complete application should include the following electronic documents:
• Cover page/personal letter with brief reason for your application where the position applied for is stated.
• CV (overview list of education and work experience in chronological order) with reference contact information
• Degree project (independent work).
• Copies of relevant degree certificates substantiating how you meet the requirements for the position
• Copy of passport/ID document
• Proof of completion of English 6 or equivalent
Students in the final term of a relevant Master's programme
In addition to the requested application documents, students who will complete their Master's studies in the spring of 2024 must attach the following documents:
• Documentation showing graded courses within the Master's programme.
• The title of the degree project, abstract, and the supervisor's name and contact information (email and phone).
• Supplementary documentation of grades for passing degree projects can be sent to niina.hernandez@hb.se
no later than 30 June 2024.
For applicants with a foreign degree
If an applicant's degree is from a higher education institution outside Sweden, or which has not been verified by a Swedish authority before, it is important that to attach the diploma and grades in order to facilitate assessment.
After the application deadline, no additions can be made electronically.
Please submit your application by midnight 7 July 2024 (CET, Central European Time).
Other
The University of Borås provides good work conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre with good access to public transport. It offers good commuting opportunities. Working for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and working to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility are a given at the University of Borås.
