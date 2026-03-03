Doctoral student in Trustworthy and Resilient IoT Swarm Security
Are you passionate about cybersecurity and interested in securing large-scale IoT and industrial systems that underpin critical infrastructure and everyday services, with a focus on detecting emerging attacks in resource-constrained environments?
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, a joint department of Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, spans the breadth of computing disciplines. Our internationally visible research, strong industry links and diverse environment create a collaborative setting where ideas grow into real impact.
The position is placed at the division of Computer and Network Systems, where we design secure, dependable and high-performance computer and communication systems that meet the demands of an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
About the research project
This doctoral student position is part of a national newly started Doctoral student school in cybersecurity, where we in particular focus on developing security mechanisms for large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) systems operating under strict resource constraints.
IoT devices are increasingly deployed in swarms for mission-critical applications such as disaster response, autonomous drone systems, intelligent transportation, and industrial automation. These systems often rely on low-power operation, function with limited supervision, and are deployed in dynamic and challenging environments. Ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of such deployments remains a fundamental challenge, particularly when traditional centralized security mechanisms are impractical.
Your work will focus on the development of lightweight and decentralized security mechanisms for large-scale IoT swarms, enabling reliable assessment of device trustworthiness without reliance on centralized control. The research is expected to explore novel approaches to distributed trust and verification, combining system-level security mechanisms with emerging technologies to support scalable, robust, and long-term secure operation of resource-constrained IoT platforms.
Affiliation with Cybercampus Sweden
This doctoral student position is part of and affiliated with the Cybercampus Graduate School, a national cybersecurity Doctoral student school within Cybercampus Sweden, a national initiative that brings together leading Swedish universities, industry partners, and public-sector organizations to strengthen research, education, and innovation in cybersecurity. Cybercampus Sweden aims to address current and future cybersecurity challenges facing critical infrastructure, industry, and society.
As part of this affiliation, the doctoral student is expected to actively engage with the broader cybersecurity research community in Sweden, contribute to collaborative research activities, and participate in joint events, workshops, and training opportunities organized within Cybercampus Sweden.
The doctoral student will be supervised jointly by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and Linköping University, providing exposure to complementary perspectives and expertise in cybersecurity research. To support this collaboration, the candidate will carry out longer research secondments at Linköping University and make regular visits to Cybercampus Sweden in Stockholm.
This setup provides access to an extended national research environment in cybersecurity and supports a broader research perspective through secondments and participation in Cybercampus Sweden's joint research and training activities.
The doctoral student project will be co-funded by Cybercampus Sweden and will include mobility funds for longer secondment research visits and travels.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• MSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English.
• Relevant background in networking and computer security, and genuine interest in the PhD project.
We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both in teams and independently. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a problem-solving analytical ability are important personal qualities for this position.
What you will do
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Computer Science and Engineering
• Develop and pursue an independent research project that contributes to or builds upon existing and ongoing research of the group
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
• You will further develop your research skills and scientific perspective through research secondments at Linköping University, working closely with researchers in a complementary academic environment.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
