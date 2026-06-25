Doctoral student in Supply Chain Management - resilience and networks
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag i Göteborg
How can transport systems remain robust in an increasingly uncertain world? At Chalmers University of Technology, we are looking for a doctoral student who wants to explore this question and contribute to the development of resilient transport solutions in business networks. This is an opportunity to engage in collaborative, high-impact research at the intersection of supply chain management, industry practice, and societal challenges.
We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to join the Division of Supply and Operations Management at the Department of Technology Management and Economics, Chalmers University of Technology. We offer an employment of up to five years.
The successful candidate will engage in a research project focusing on resilience and business networks. The project is led from Chalmers and joint with Swedish School of Textiles, University of Borås, School of Business, Economics, and Law, University of Gothenburg, and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and in collaboration with industry.
About us
The Department of Technology Management and Economics conducts research and education at the intersection of technological development and management/policy.
The division of Supply & Operations Management (SOM) research relates to supply chain management, and areas, such as, purchasing, industrial marketing, business networks, supply chain strategy, operations planning and control, material handling and freight transport. Digitalization, circularity and resilience are important drivers and enablers.
Our goal is to perform high quality research and education at bachelor, master and doctoral levels. We accomplish this by contributing to improvements in all our research areas, in theory as well as in practice. We focus mainly on empirical research in close interaction with industry.
About the research project
Over the past decade, several events have caused major disruptions to global transport and supply chains. The research project, in which the PhD student will be working, focuses on how resilient transport solutions are developed within business networks and on the importance of managing tensions in this context.
The project aims to examine, through case studies, the opportunities and obstacles shaping the development of resilient supply chains in a turbulent geopolitical environment. The theoretical frameworks and analysis will be guided by the 'industrial network approach', emphasizing buyer-supplier relationships and networks.
The project will involve three sub-studies focusing on different industrial applications: (1) fashion products, (2) advanced transport solutions, and (3) logistics, transport, and distribution services. By analyzing changes in supplier relationships and supply chains of the sub-studies, the objective is to advance knowledge of resilience in business networks and transport systems. In turn, the project is to contribute to the development and transformation of transport networks and create value for both industry and policy actors.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Transport Management, or equivalent, with a total of at least 240 higher education credits.
Strong interest in business relationships, networks and supply chain resilience.
Strong interest in qualitative research.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
We are looking for a candidate with strong collaboration and communication skills, who thrives in a research environment built on teamwork and knowledge sharing. At the same time, you are able to work independently, take ownership of your tasks, and demonstrate a high level of responsibility. You are able to navigate challenges with persistence and a constructive mindset.
*for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Practical experience from courses, and/or a master's thesis project providing knowledge about supply chain resilience and/or the 'industrial network approach' are meritorious.
Working with qualitative research design, such as, case studies including semi-structured interviews.
Experience from industry in relevant areas and sectors are meritorious.
Proficiency in a Scandinavian language is meritorious.
What you will do
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Technology Management and Econonomics
Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
Designing and conducting literature reviews, research plans and empirical studies.
Collaborating with project partners and various stakeholders in industrial sectors to gather insights and inform your work
Contributing to writing of scientific articles, which will form the basis of your doctoral thesis.
The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
We welcome your application no later than 1 September.
For questions, please contact:
Frida Lind, Professor, Supply and Operations Management
Email: frida.lind@chalmers.se
and +46 31 772 1113
Lisa Govik, Associate Professor, Unit manager, Supply and Operations Management
Email: lisa.govik@chalmers.se
and +46 31 772 2830
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9979092