Doctoral student in small-scale mechanical testing of Ti repairs
2024-06-12
This position is for you interested in understanding the cracking mechanism and mechanical compatibility of Ti-based alloy repairs.
As a doctoral student at Jönköping University, the working time is devoted primarily to doctoral studies. This includes studying doctoral courses, participating in scientific conferences, publishing scientific papers, writing a licentiate thesis and finally a doctoral dissertation. Up to 20% of the working time may be allocated for teaching and/or administrative work.
The department of materials and manufacturing is a vibrant multidisciplinary research and education environment that advances the state-of-the-art knowledge and fosters the development of highly skilled researchers and professionals. Our research focuses on material properties and manufacturing processes for mainly metallic components, specifically cast components. The department cooperates with various national and international research institutes as well as industrial partners and is engaged in basic and applied research projects. Coproduction with industrial partners is a strong characteristic of our project portfolio, both with large companies and SMEs.
This position is connected to a research project focused on understanding the cracking mechanism and mechanical compatibility of Ti-based alloy repairs. Ti-based components are repaired using additive manufacturing, and it is essential to understand the mechanical compatibility between the repaired section and the base material (that is normally manufactured using techniques other than AM). Miniaturized mechanical testing methods (static and dynamic modes) will be developed for the investigation of cracking behaviour in different sections of the repaired components. The research is conducted in close collaboration with the industrial partners and includes experimental work, data analysis, modelling and simulation, project management and research communication/dissemination. The experimental work may be conducted both in an industrial setting and/or a laboratory environment.
To ensure industrial relevance, it is important to maintain a wide perspective on the research, including environment, economy, and social impact.
Requirements
General entry requirements for third-cycle studies is that you have been awarded a degree at second-cycle level, achieved at least 240 credits, of which a minimum of 60 credits must have been achieved at second cycle lever, or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or abroad.
You need to have:
- Good language skills, with the ability to express oneself efficiently both in writing and speaking is important (at least in English)
- Knowledge of metallurgy is essential
- Practical experience in material characterization, specifically in microscopy (electron microscopy), Tensile testing, etc. and also sample preparation for testing and characterization
It is meritorius if you:
- have experience working in an international team environment with colleagues from both academy and industry
- have hands-on experience with material characterization; e.g. mechanical testing and microscopy.
- have hands-on experience with data analysis and model regression
- be result-oriented, motivated, and willing to face challenges
- have experience publishing in a scientific journal
- have good skills in communication and oral presentation
Information
The positions are full-time employments and starts as soon as possible within autumn 2024 or as agreed upon. The employment as a doctoral student normally covers five years, of which four years (80%) consist of full-time studies. The employment is extended annually based on the individual study plan. The salary and other condition is regulated according to collective agreements. You find more information about admission, employment regulation and other usefull information for doctoral student on our https://ju.se/en/research/doctoral-programmes/doctoral-programmes-at-the-school-of-engineering/policy-documents-and-forms.html.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 2024-08-11
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis, whereupon appointments can be made before the last application date. You submit your application through our recruitment system.
Attachments are preferred in PDF form and should include:
- A cover letter,
- CV,
- Attested certificates and diploma,
- References,
- Copy of your Master Theses,
- Scientific publications.
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. The School of Engineering is able to award doctorates in the area of industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities). Working with us, you are close to colleagues in an international environment with great opportunities to influence and develop.
