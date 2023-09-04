Doctoral student in Natural Science, specializing in biology
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Doctoral position in biology.
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that span from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments, we study different levels of biological organisation from genes, individuals and populations, to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics and combinations of these fields in order to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
The department is placed at two different localities: in Natrium at Medicinaregatan 7B in Gothenburg and at the Kristineberg marine research station operated by the Marine Infrastructure at the University of Gothenburg. The current employment is based in Natrium.
General information about being a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg can be found on the university's doctoral student webpages.
Project description
• The PhD will quantify forest change through time and across space
• The project will focus on forest response to human impact
• The project will consist of field and laboratory work, as well as data mining and statistical analysis
• The successful candidate will have Christine Bacon as main supervisor and Matiu Prebble as co-supervisor
• The successful candidate will be highly encouraged to join ClimBECCo, a research school associated with the Swedish strategic research area on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in a Changing Climate (BECC), where Christine Bacon is PI and part of the leadership. The successful candidate will also have ample opportunity to collaborate with other researchers at the Gothenburg Global Biodiversity Centre: (GGBC), where Christine Bacon is a member
Duties
The main task is to conduct the PhD thesis work under supervision, which includes development of the PhD student's methodological experience, analytical skills, as well as theoretical depth and breadth. Techniques used within the project include Bayesian statistical analysis, phylogenomics, and population genetics. The work will be conducted as field, laboratory, and computational studies. Shorter periods may also be spent as field work in French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Hawaii (USA), Aotearoa (NZ) or another country. In addition to working in Gothenburg and in the field, time may also be spent working in the group of Matiu Prebble (University of Canterbury, tautahi/Christchurch, New Zealand).
The tasks envisioned will include some or all of the following:
• Field work collecting palm and lake sediment material
• DNA extraction of contemporary and sedimentary DNA
• Bioinformatics and phylogeographical analyses
• Data mining of fossil and human presence
• Quantify forest change through time and space
• Working with indigenous communities
Education at third-cycle level comprises four years of full-time study, and leads to a doctoral degree. As part of your employment as a doctoral student, you may have departmental duties corresponding to up to 20% of full-time employment, distributed throughout your study period. Departmental duties usually consist of teaching at first- and second-cycle levels, but may also include research and administration.
Eligibility
Education at third-cycle level requires general eligibility and, where appropriate, specific eligibility as set out in the general syllabus for the subject.
The general eligibility requirements for education at third-cycle level are:
• having completed a degree at second-cycle level, or
2. the fulfilment of course requirements totalling at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, or
• the acquisition of equivalent knowledge in some other way, either in Sweden or abroad.
To meet the specific entry requirements for third-cycle studies, applicants must:
• have a second-cycle (advanced-level) degree in a relevant* subject area in the natural sciences, or
• have completed studies for at least 60 higher education credits at a second-cycle level in relevant subject areas in the natural sciences, or
• have completed a corresponding programme of relevance to the planned third-cycle programme, in Sweden or in another country, or have equivalent qualifications.
*Relevant subject for the planned third-cycle education is biology.
For more information and application
You can apply to be admitted for education at third-cycle level via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal.
It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application must be received no later than: October 31, 2023
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
