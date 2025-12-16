Doctoral student in nanomaterial synthesis for breath sensors
Join us for an exciting doctoral journey to create the future of chemical sensors! Imagine you could detect diseases right-away simply by measuring your breath. We are working at the interface of nanotechnology and medicine - developing sensors for non-invasive disease diagnostics and health monitoring in breath.
About us
The position is based at the Department of Life Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology, an interdisciplinary research environment that brings together expertise in biotechnology, material science, nanotechnology, and chemistry. The department offers access to world-class laboratory facilities and strong collaborative opportunities with leading groups in the Chemistry and Physics departments, as well as clinicians and researchers at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital.
About the research project
The project aims to develop nanostructured chemoresistive sensors for non-invasive health monitoring through breath analysis. By investigating material-biomarker interactions at the nanoscale, we target breakthroughs in sensitivity and selectivity for disease-related biomarkers. The work integrates catalysis, surface chemistry, materials design, and sensor engineering, and continues all the way to device fabrication and validation in real human breath. This highly interdisciplinary setting offers the opportunity to connect fundamental chemistry with real clinical impact.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or Material Science/Nanotechnology. Related disciplines may be considered as well.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• You are a team player with a collaborative mindset
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Practical experience in a Chemistry Laboratory Environment
• Experience with chemo-resistive sensors
• Experience with catalysis
• Motivated to work in a newly established, growing research Lab
What you will do
• Synthesize and characerize novel materials for sensing, including hybrid carbon-based materials and inorganic nanomaterials
• Sensor testing in laboratory environments and real environments (i.e., breath)
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Biosciences
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than March 8th, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Ines Weber, inesc@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9648219