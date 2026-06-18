Doctoral student in machine learning for sustainable welding materials
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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We are looking for a Ph.D. student to conduct ground-breaking research using machine learning methods with the aim of developing a new generation of welding materials. The project is multidisciplinary, and you will work closely together with experts at Chalmers and industry with long and recognized experience of welding science and AI methods.
About us
The Ph.D. student will be employed at the Division of Energy Technology at the Deptartment of Environmental and Energy Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology. We conduct research and offer education mainly in energy technology and energy systems. Our research focuses on combustion and gasification of biomass, technologies for carbon dioxide avoidance, development of energy materials, and sustainable energy systems. The current project will be carried out in close collaboration with the Division of Chemical Physics at Chalmers, which conducts fundamental research with respect to computational materials using first-principles methods and machine learning approaches.
About the research project
Welding is, in many ways, the backbone of our society and is prevalent across most industries, including automotive, energy, and manufacturing. Still, the industry is associated with high resource use and depends on certain strategic and critical metals. In this project, financed by the Swedish Energy Agency, you will work closely with industrial partners ESAB and Höganäs, with the overall vision of developing effective algorithms for rapid, robust predictions of welding materials.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in the fields of physics, chemistry, chemical engineering, data- or material sciences (or equivalent competence).
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Social competence is important as the position is interdisciplinary, i.e., includes collaboration between two departments at Chalmers and industrial collaborators.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in using or developing machine learning or artificial intelligence algorithms.
Experience with first-principle methods for material modelling, such as density functional theory and molecular dynamics.
Experience of research or courses exploring thermodynamics, chemistry, or physics of materials such as metals and metal oxides.
What you will do
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Energy, Environment and Systems.
Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Development of AI and ML models to establish composition–processing–property relationships in welding materials and to predict new material formulations. This includes both conventional predictive models and generative and active-learning approaches.
The research will be conducted in close collaboration with industry, and we envisage that some research time will also be spent at industrial sites.
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility of teaching up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise, the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than July 30, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Name Tobias Mattisson
Professortm@chalmers.se
, +46-31-7721425.
Name Anders Hellman
Professoranders.hellman@chalmers.se
, +46-31-7725611
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9970179