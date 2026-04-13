Doctoral student in machine learning
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2026-04-13
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future. Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
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The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University's School of Information Technology (ITE) is a renowned multi-disciplinary institution with around 155 employees from 20 different countries. ITE is internationally recognised for its applied research and collaborative initiatives, focusing on smart technology and its practical applications.
Within ITE, our students and researchers engage in diverse areas of study, including electronics, AI, information-driven healthcare, autonomous vehicles, social robotics, and digital design. We offer a comprehensive range of educational programmes, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral levels, as well as professional development opportunities.
Research is conducted within the University's research programmes, especially Information Driven Care (IDC), Re-Imagining Future Smart Living - beyond the Living Lab (REBEL), Learning in a Digitalised Society (LeaDS) and the Future Industry Research Programme (FIRP).
ITE is home to Leap for Life, an innovation centre for information-driven care, as well as the Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH), a collaborative space for electronic development.
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Description
The PhD student is expected to do research, in one or more cutting-edge AI/ML topics, including data mining, context-aware systems, knowledge-based intelligent systems, representation learning, meta-learning, transfer learning, multi-task, self-supervised and weakly-supervised learning, federated learning, anomaly detection, synthetic data generation, graph neural networks, evaluation, and more.
The work will be done in collaboration with the Centre for Credible Artificial Intelligence at Warsaw University of Technology as a double degree doctorate. In a world dominated by algorithms that operate like "black boxes" - so complex that even their creators can't fully explain how or why they make decisions - the Centre for Credible AI (CCAI) was founded. This is a centre that isn't afraid to question prevailing paradigms, with a clear mission: to make artificial intelligence truly verifiable, explainable, and controllable. CCAI specializes in Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) - a field that keeps asking questions where most have already accepted the answers.
This is a full-time position available from June 1st, 2026 (or as soon as possible), for a period of four years to a PhD degree (extended with one year after one year, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). Since the employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of full-time, the position is extended with the same amount of time as the teaching activities.
The PhD student will work 24 months at Halmstad University, and 24 months at Warsaw University of Technology (WUT). The PhD student will be admitted to doctoral studies at HU and WUT, a double degree PhD.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate has a master's degree in Computer Science.
A strong background in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data mining, or signal processing is desirable.
Excellent programming skills, analytical problem solving, and organizational abilities are required.
Excellent oral and written communication in English.
Only those who are or have been admitted to third-cycle courses and study programs at a higher education may be appointed to doctoral studentships. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 5).
Salary
Doctoral students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
How to design your application
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
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Information for International Applicants
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203), http://www.hh.se/omhogskolan/jobbahososs.2064.html
Kristian IV:s väg 3 (visa karta
)
301 18 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Halmstad Jobbnummer
9851276