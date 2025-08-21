Doctoral student in Intelligent Aeroelastics and Acoustics
2025-08-21
This position creates an inclusive environment to closely work with the Swedish industry in developing methods and tools related to flow-induced acoustics, which is a critical aspect for modern transportation development. It also provides an excellent educational environment to gradually develop competence and profound knowledge in scientific research and group work.
About the division
The Marine Technology division carries out fundamental and applied research to enable the development and improvement of marine technology, such as ships, subsea systems, and renewable energy solutions.
We support industry and societies worldwide with knowledge, understanding, and solutions that:
• minimize emissions from shipping
• improve the lifetime and reduce maintenance needs for equipment in harsh ocean environments
• ensure safe operations
Our activities are primarily related to the development and application of numerical modelling (e.g. CFD, FEA, FSI, optimization, ML), but we are also involved in experiments and real-life monitoring to support our findings.
Besides research, our division is actively involved in education at both Master's and doctoral level. We contribute to the Mobility Engineering (Naval Architecture - Marine Technology profile) master's program and are part of the Nordic Master in Maritime Engineering.
The research group consists of senior researchers, post-docs, and doctoral students. During the project, supervision of master and bachelor thesis projects will also be included. Close communication with the Swedish marine industry will take place on a regular basis.
Main responsibilities
As a full-time doctoral student, you will be expected to independently develop numerical methods and codes, while also collaborating with senior researchers, engineers, and fellow students to solve problems. The position involves regular communication with industry and research organizations, including participation in meetings and workshops.
Your daily tasks will include coding scripts and performing computations using CFD, FEM, and acoustics software. Over the course of the position, you will gradually develop skills in writing technical reports and in publishing high-quality scientific papers in journals and conferences.
The position also includes teaching and other departmental duties, corresponding to a minimum of 10% of total working hours.
Qualifications
We are looking for a motivated and curious candidate with a genuine interest in research and collaboration.
Mandatory:
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• A Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or in relevant fields of fluid/structure dynamics and acoustics.
• Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
• Solid skills in computer programming (Python / Matlab).
• Experience with CAD and CAE tools.
• Knowledge of computational fluid dynamics (CFD).
• Knowledge of finite element method (FEM).
Meritorious:
It is also an advantage if you have experience with:
• Machine learning.
• Coupling algorithms of fluid-structure interaction solvers.
• Computational aeroacoustics.
Swedish is not required for the position, but we encourage you to take the opportunity to learn the language during your employment.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The doctoral student position is fully funded from start
• Full-time temporary employment for 4-5 years, depending on the amount of departmental duties (minimum 10%).
• As a doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 20 September, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Hua-Dong Yao, Professor, Marine Technology huadong.yao@chalmers.se
• 46 73 7739337
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
